Derry hurlers through to Croke Park final following impressive victory over Sligo

Cormac O'Doherty was top scorer for Derry. (Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)
Derry 0-28 - Sligo 2-17
Derry progressed to their second ever Christy Ring Cup final with a five point win over Sligo today.
Captain Cormac O’Doherty top scored with twelve points for the winners, with Joe McHugh and Gerard O’Kelly Lynch both hitting goals in a losing cause for Sligo. Slaughtneil's Gerald Bradley also impressed with five fine scores.
The Oakleafers were the better side in the opening half at Owenbeg and led 0-16 to 1-7 at the break. But the home side were forced to dig deep in the second half as they withstood a highly impressive Sligo fightback that ultimately fell just short.
Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly’s side will meet favourites Offaly in next week’s final in Croke Park.
Scorers- Derry: C O’Doherty 0-12 (8 fs), G Bradley 0-5, S McGuigan 0-3, Brian Cassidy and O McKeever 0-2 each, R Mullan, E Cassidy, M McGuigan, D Foley 0-1 each
Sligo: G O’Kelly-Lynch 1-6 (5 fs), J McHugh 1-4, C Hanniffy 0-2, T Cawley, A Kilcullen, E Comerford, L O’Kelly-Lynch 0-1 each.
Derry: O O’Doherty, C McAllister, S Cassidy, M McGrath, J Mullan, B McGilligan, R Mullan, E Cassidy, C O’Doherty, M McGuigan, G Bradley, D McCloskey, D Foley, Se McGuigan, B Cassidy
Subs: O McKeever for C McAllister (24), P Nelis for E Cassidy (63), S Cassidy for D Foley (69)
Sligo: S Fleming, K O’Kennedy, N Feehily, N Kilcullen, K Banks, R McHugh, G Connolly, M Hanniffy, T O’Kelly, C Hanniffy, J McHugh, F Cawley, Tomas Cawley, G O’Kelly-Lynch, A Kilcullen
Subs: E Comerford for G Connolly (HT), L O’Kelly-Lynch for T Cawley (70)
Ref.: Kevin Brady (Louth)
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.