Swatragh hurlers' late surge helps them to third successive league win

It took a Sean Martin Quinn goal to help Swatragh hurlers to a third win in succession.



SPERRIN GALVANISERS SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Swatragh 1-18

Carrickmore 1-15

Swatragh came with a late surge and Quinn's helped them to victory away to Tyrone side Carrickmore on Wednesday night

After a tightly contested opening quarter, Carrickmore scored a goal just before the water break.

They then controlled large parts of the game with their sweepers clearing up a lot of ball launching their attacks.

The second half started in similar fashion, with both teams trading scores and Carrickmore led by five points at the second water break.

The Tyrone side pulled their lead to six points with 12 minutes remaining before Swatragh changed their tactics.

With Sean Francis Quinn pushed further up, it closed down Carrickmore's space. A scrappy goal from Sean Martin Quinn after a save from the goalkeeper helped swing the game.

Cathal Quinn fired over three fine frees with Sean Francis Quinn and Fintan McGurk scoring from play. An excellent McGurk score from close to the sideline to cap off an unanswered 1-6 tally in the closing stages to win the game.

SWATRAGH: Conor Quinn; Niall O'Doherty, Cathal McQuillan, Mark Cassidy; Eugene McGuckin (0-1), Cathal Quinn (0-3f), Fintan O'Kane (0-1); Tiarnan Walsh (0-1), Malachaí Ó hAgáin; Fintan McGurk (0-3), Michael McCormack (0-2), Sean Martin Quinn (1-6, 3f); Sean Francis Quinn (0-1), Tommy McCloy, Thomas McKeagney

SUBS: Cahal Murray, Sean Óg O'Kane