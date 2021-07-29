Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Swatragh hurlers' late surge helps them to third successive league win

Sean Martin Quinn's goal helped them on their way

Swatragh hurlers' late surge helps them to third successive league win

Sean Martin Quinn's goal helped Swatragh's comeback. (Pic; NW Press Pics)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

It took a Sean Martin Quinn goal to help Swatragh hurlers to a third win in succession.

SPERRIN GALVANISERS SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Swatragh 1-18
Carrickmore 1-15
Swatragh came with a late surge and Quinn's helped them to victory away to Tyrone side Carrickmore on Wednesday night

After a tightly contested opening quarter, Carrickmore scored a goal just before the water break.

They then controlled large parts of the game with their sweepers clearing up a lot of ball launching their attacks.

The second half started in similar fashion, with both teams trading scores and Carrickmore led by five points at the second water break.

The Tyrone side pulled their lead to six points with 12 minutes remaining before Swatragh changed their tactics.

With Sean Francis Quinn pushed further up, it closed down Carrickmore's space. A scrappy goal from Sean Martin Quinn after a save from the goalkeeper helped swing the game.

Cathal Quinn fired over three fine frees with Sean Francis Quinn and Fintan McGurk scoring from play. An excellent McGurk score from close to the sideline to cap off an unanswered 1-6 tally in the closing stages to win the game.

SWATRAGH: Conor Quinn; Niall O'Doherty, Cathal McQuillan, Mark Cassidy; Eugene McGuckin (0-1), Cathal Quinn (0-3f), Fintan O'Kane (0-1); Tiarnan Walsh (0-1), Malachaí Ó hAgáin; Fintan McGurk (0-3), Michael McCormack (0-2), Sean Martin Quinn (1-6, 3f); Sean Francis Quinn (0-1), Tommy McCloy, Thomas McKeagney
SUBS: Cahal Murray, Sean Óg O'Kane

Slaughtneil hurlers notch their second win of the season

Na Magha led the champions after 26 minutes

All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie