Newbridge win on the road at Claudy

All the 'Bridge scores came from play

Newbridge win on the road at Claudy

Michael O'Neill had a fine game in goals for Newbridge. (Pic: Adrian Donohoe)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Newbridge 1-14
Claudy 0-11

A first-half goal from Danny Mulholland set Newbridge up for victory over 14-man Claudy who battled back into the game.

Shea Kerrigan was sent off, on a straight red card, for the home side five minutes into the second half, but Claudy threw caution to the wind and created two goal chances but failed to take either.

The lead changed hands early on before Newbridge led 0-3 to 0-2 at the first water break. The 'Bridge lost Lee McElhone and Jude Diamond to injury in the opening 10 minutes.

Claudy were well set up and Newbridge found it hard to break them down, with the home side hitting on break with the very impressive Oran Armstrong.

Newbridge pressure saw Claudy cough up possession that led to a 1-1 brace, Mulholland showing his skill with a soccer style finish to the net that saw the visitors lead 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

In the second half Newbridge started brightly and scores from Odhran McGlone and Peter McGrogan kept them ahead.

Claudy played their best football when they went down a man, but weren't able to get the goals they needed to save the game. Aaron Kerrigan broke clear of the defence, but was denied by goalkeeper Michael O'Neill and Conor Johnston had a ball cleared off the line by a substitute Mickey O'Neill.

The home side can take heart from the performance and while the winning margin didn't do them justice, Newbridge were deserving winners. They were lively, executed the scores and had the ever present Mark McGrogan to rely on in front of the posts.

NEWBRIDGE: Michael O'Neill; Tiarnan McCann, Conor McGrogan, Ciaran Brooks; Declan McKeever, Dessie McColgan, Odhran McGlone (-10); PJ O'Neill (0-1), Aidan McGlone (0-1); Lee McElhone, Peter McGrogan (0-2), Paddy McGuigan; Callum McGrogan, Jude Diamond (0-2), Mark McGrogan (0-6)
SUBS: Micky O'Neill, Barney Darragh, Ciaran Devlin, Peter Gilmore, Danny Mulholland (1-1)

CLAUDY: Kieran Reilly; Aaron Donaghy Jnr, Cory Armstrong, Lee O'Kane; Blaine Carlin, Conor Johnston, Aaron Donaghy; Eoin McGahon (0-1), Shane McGahon; Odhran McCloskey, Shea Kerrigan, Conor Gormley; Oran Armstrong (0-8, 5f), Liam Connolly (0-1), Aaron Kerrigan (0-1)
SUBS: Fionain Smyth, Shea Dalton

Stephen O'Neill starts an eventful weekend with a win as Dungiven see off Slaughtmanus

The Dungiven manager will be plotting the downfall of Armagh on Sunday

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspaper is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspapers and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have over 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie