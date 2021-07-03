Dungiven manager Stephen O'Neill. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B
Dungiven 2-19
Slaughtmanus 0-9
Goals from Feargal Higgins and Marty Burke rounded off a comfortable win for Dungiven on Friday night.
Stephen O'Neill's side shot nine points before Eamon Deery opened the Slaughtmanus account after 25 minutes.
Conor Murphy (2), Feargal Higgins (2), Thomas Brady, Niall and Pauric McNicholl were all on target.
Gavin McShane converted two frees, but Dungiven were 0-13 to 0-3 ahead by half-time.
They pushed into an 11-point lead before Feargal Higgins scored the first goal of the game.
Marty Burke added another late on for a Dungiven side who will face Faughanvale in their next outing.
DUNGIVEN: Kevin Farren; Conor McKelvey, Ciaran Mackle, Niall McNicholl (0-1); Thomas Brady (0-1), Stiofan Tracey (0-1), Frank Dillon (0-1); Shea McKeever, Conor Murphy (0-6, 3f); Pauric McNicholl (0-1), Donal McGilligan (0-5, 3m), Daire McKeever; Sean McKeever (0-1), Feargal Higgins (1-1), Marty Burke (1-0)
SUBS: Ben Dillon, Cormac McCartney, Oisin McKeever, Padraig Hasson, Thomas McClarey
SLAUGHTMANUS: Conor Thornton; Corrie McMonagle; Brian McGivern, Shea McConomy; Eamon Deery (0-1), David Quigg (0-1), Jude Mullan; John Robertson, Conor Lyons; Mark Duffy, Gavin McShane (0-5, 4f), Conaire Molloy; Christopher Deery (0-2), Caolan Hargan, Kyle Gallagher
SUB: Corin McMonagle
