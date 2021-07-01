Derry name their side for Friday's Ulster minor final

Connor Shiels in action during Derry's win over Tyrone. (Pic: John Merry)
Derry have named an unchanged squad for Friday's Ulster MFC final against champions Monaghan at Healy Park (7.30).
The Oakleafers are bidding for a first title since 2017 and a third in six years against the Farney county bidding for three in a row.
Derry were left to cling on in the closing stages against Tyrone despite being dominant for long spells.
Monaghan come into Friday's final after a one-point win over Cavan, seeing off Antrim in comfortable fashion and 3-10 to 2-10 semi-final win, thanks to a goal from substitute Dylan O'Reilly.
DERRY: Kian McGonigle (Dungiven); Adam McGonigle (Glen), Patrick McGurk (Lavey), Connor Shiels (Desertmartin); Mark Doherty (Newbridge), Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), Lee Brady (Bellaghy); Dan Higgins (Magherafelt), Patrick O'Kane (Dungiven); Donncha Gilmore (Steelstown), Matthew Downey (Lavey), Jody McDermott (Glen); Charlie Diamond (Bellaghy), Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin), Niall O'Donnell (Ballinderry)
SUBS: Caolan Hazlett (Drum), Karl Doherty (Slaughtmanus), Jude Moore (Greenlough), Niall Duggan (Lavey), Ryan McEldowney (Desertmartin), Peter McCullagh (Slaughtneil), Niall McGonagle (Dungiven), Darragh Wade (Magherafelt), Calum Downey (Lavey)
