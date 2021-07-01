Good news for Derry fans with additional tickets available for Friday's Ulster minor final

A limited amount of terrace tickets for Friday night’s minor final between Derry and Monaghan have been made available following the NI Executive's decision to remove the cap of 500 spectators attending outdoor sporting events.

The change, which comes into effect from from 5.00pm on Friday, has allowed an increase in numbers permitted to attend Friday's minor final and when Armagh host Antrim in the Ulster SFC clash on Sunday in The Athletic Grounds.

“This is a positive development that will be welcomed by sporting fans everywhere but we can't forget that we are living though a pandemic and must put in place mitigations that minimise the potential to impact on public safety," commented Ulster GAA Secretary Brian McAvoy.

“Our preparations to date for this weekend have been based on a maximum of 500 spectators and while today’s decision allows for an increase in numbers, we will be using these fixtures to help us plan for a further increase in spectator numbers at other games in the coming weeks.

“Following consultation with local authorities it has been agreed that tomorrow night’s minor final will have a permitted maximum attendance of 800 spectators, while 1,700 spectators will be permitted to attend Sunday’s game in The Athletic Grounds.

Derry v Monaghan tickets can be bought by clicking here...