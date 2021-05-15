Derry senior camogie captain Aine McAllister looks ahead to the 2021 season, the influx of new blood, the resolution of the fixtures' issue and being a dual inter-county player.

LISTEN: Derry camogie captain Aine McAllister looks ahead to the new season The Ballinascreen dual player is happy with the Camogie Associations' fixture u-turn

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.



Read more from Derry Now.