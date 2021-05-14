Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Contact
FRIDAY, MAY 14
CYCLING
GIRO D'ITALIA
EUROSPORT 1, 11.45AM
GOLF
BRITISH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 1.30PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V CONNACHT
EIRSPORT 5.30PM,
RUGBY
LEINSTER V ULSTER
EIRSPORT, 8.15PM
SOCCER
NEWCASTLE UTD V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 7.30PM
SATURDAY, MAY 15
SOCCER
BURNLEY V LEEDS UTD
BT SPORT 1, 11.30PM.
GOLF
BRITISH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SOCCER
FA CUP FINAL: LEICESTER V CHELSEA
BBC 1, EIRSPORT 1, 4.15PM
HURLING
TIPPERARY V CORK
RTE2, EIRSPORT 1, 7PM
GOLF
BYRON NELSON
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SUNDAY, MAY 16
SOCCER
WEST BROM V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
HURLING
GALWAY V LIMERICK
TG4, 3.45PM
SOCCER
SPURS V WOLVES
SKY SPORTS, 2.05PM
GOLF
BYRON NELSON
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
SOCCER
CRYSTAL PALACE V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
