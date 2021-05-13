Derry's opening game in the Ladies NFL set for Celtic Park

Derry Ladies will open their league against Antrim at Celtic Park next weekend, it has been confirmed.

The Oakleafers, under the management of Antrim native Odhran McNeilly, will play at the county ground before travelling to Louth and Leitrim.

Derry's games:

Sunday, May 23 (2.00)

Celtic Park: Derry v Antrim

Sunday, May 30 (2.00)

Ballinamore: Leitrim v Derry

Sunday, June 6 (2.00)

Clann na nGael: Louth v Derry



FIXTURES IN FULL



Lidl Ladies National Football League 2021

21st May 2021

Division 1B - Round 1

Cork (H) v Tipperary, 7.30pm, Pairc Uí Chaoimh, The Marina, (T12 PF30) – Live on TG4

22nd May 2021

Division 1A - Round 1

Mayo (H) v Galway, 7.30pm, MacHale Park, Castlebar (F23XD90) - Live on TG4

23rd May 2021

Division 1A - Round 1

Donegal (H) v Westmeath, 1.00pm, Sean MacCumhaills, Ballybofey

Division 1B - Round 1

Dublin (H) v Waterford, 2.00pm, Parnell Park, Donnycarney (D05 X971)

Division 2A - Round 1

Meath (H) v Kerry, 3.00pm, Pairc Tailteann, Navan (C15 XD83)

Clare (H) v Wexford, 2.00pm, Cusack Park, Ennis

Division 2B - Round 1

Monaghan (H) v Cavan, 2.00pm, Venue TBC

Tyrone (H) v Armagh, 2.00pm, Healy Park, Gortin Road, Omagh (BT79 7HW)

Division 3A - Round 1

Down (H) v Sligo, 3.00pm, Teconnaught GAC,7 Rann Rd,Downpatrick (BT309AW)

Roscommon (H) v Fermanagh, 2.00pm, Dr. Hyde Park

Division 3B - Round 1

Laois (H) v Kildare, 5.30pm, MW Hire O'Moore Park

Longford (H) v Wicklow, 2.00pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (N39 VY28)

Division 4A - Round 1

Leitrim (H) v Louth, 2.00pm, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin Park (N41 D402)

Derry (H) v Antrim, 2.00pm, Celtic Park Stadium, Lone Moor Road (BT48 9LB)

Division 4B - Round 1

Carlow (H) v Offaly, 2.00pm, IT Carlow (Kilkenny Rd, Moanacurragh)

29th May 2021

Division 1A - Round 2

Donegal (H) v Mayo, 6.00pm, Sean MacCumhaills, Ballybofey

Division 1B - Round 2

Cork (H) v Dublin, 7.35pm, Pairc Uí Chaoimh, The Marina (T12 PF30) – Live on TG4

30th May 2021

Division 1A - Round 2

Galway (H) v Westmeath, 2.00pm, Pearse Stadium, Salthill

Division 1B - Round 2

Tipperary (H) v Waterford, 2.00pm, Clonmel Sports Ground, Western Road, Clonmel (E91 X2H4)

Division 2A - Round 2

Wexford (H) v Meath, 2.00pm, St Patricks Park Enniscorthy

Kerry (H) v Clare, 2.00pm, Austrin Stack Park

Division 2B - Round 2

Tyrone (H) v Cavan, 2.00pm, Healy Park, Gortin Road, Omagh (BT79 7HW)

Armagh (H) v Monaghan, 2.00pm, Athletic Grounds

Division 3A - Round 2

Roscommon (H) v Down, 2.00pm, Kiltoom

Fermanagh (H) v Sligo, 2.00pm, Venue TBC

Division 3B - Round 2

Longford (H) v Laois, 2.00pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (N39 VY28)

Wicklow (H) v Kildare, 2.00pm, Aughrim (Y14X892)

Division 4A - Round 2

Leitrim (H) v Derry, 2.00pm, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin Park (N41 D402)

Louth (H) v Antrim, 2.00pm, Clan Na Gael Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk (A91 RY77)

Division 4B - Round 2

Offaly (H) v Limerick, 2.00pm, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore (R35 R654)

5th June 2021

Division 1B - Round 3

Tipperary (H)v Dublin, 6.30pm, Semple Stadium, Thurles, (E41 C956) – Live on TG4

6th June 2021

Division 1A - Round 3

Westmeath (H) v Mayo, 2.00pm, St. Lomans, Mullingar (N91 YK19)

Galway (H) v Donegal, 2.00pm, St Jarlath's Park Tuam (H54 ED73)

Division 1B - Round 3

Waterford (H)v Cork, 2.00pm, Fraher Field, Shandon, Dungarvan

Division 2A - Round 3

Kerry (H) v Wexford, 2.00pm, Fitzgerald Stadium

Meath (H) v Clare, 2.00pm, Venue TBC

Division 2B – Round 3

Monaghan (H) v Tyrone, 2.00pm

Cavan (H) v Armagh, 2.00pm, Kingspan Breffni Park

Division 3A - Round 3

Fermanagh (H) v Down, 2.00pm, Venue TBC

Sligo (H) v Roscommon, 2.00pm, Markievicz Park

Division 3B - Round 3

Kildare (H) v Longford, 2.00pm

Wicklow (H) v Laois, 2.00pm, Aughrim (Y14X892)

Division 4A - Round 3

Louth (H) v Derry, 2.00pm, Clan Na Gael Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk (A91 RY77)

Antrim (H) v Leitrim, 2.00pm, Venue TBC

Division 4B - Round 3

Limerick (H) v Carlow, 2.00pm, Doon (V94 VP83)

Saturday 12th June 2021

Division 1 Semi Final, 7.30 pm, Venue TBC - Live on TG4

Division 1 Semi Final, 5.00 pm, Venue TBC - Streamed live on Sport TG4 Youtube

Division 2 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC

Division 2 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC

Sunday 13th June 2021

Division 3 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC

Division 3 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC

Division 4 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC

Division 4 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC

Saturday 26th June 2021 – Live on TG4

Division 2 Final, 5.00pm, Venue TBC

Division 1 Final, 7.30pm, Venue TBC

Sunday 27th June 2021 – Streamed live on Sport TG4 YouTube

Division 4 Final, 2.00pm, Time, Venue TBC

Division 3 Final, 4.00pm, Time, Venue TBC