Derry's opening game in the Ladies NFL set for Celtic Park

Celtic Park will host Derry's clash with Antrim
Derry Ladies will open their league against Antrim at Celtic Park next weekend, it has been confirmed.
The Oakleafers, under the management of Antrim native Odhran McNeilly, will play at the county ground before travelling to Louth and Leitrim.
Derry's games:
Sunday, May 23 (2.00)
Celtic Park: Derry v Antrim
Sunday, May 30 (2.00)
Ballinamore: Leitrim v Derry
Sunday, June 6 (2.00)
Clann na nGael: Louth v Derry
FIXTURES IN FULL
Lidl Ladies National Football League 2021
21st May 2021
Division 1B - Round 1
Cork (H) v Tipperary, 7.30pm, Pairc Uí Chaoimh, The Marina, (T12 PF30) – Live on TG4
22nd May 2021
Division 1A - Round 1
Mayo (H) v Galway, 7.30pm, MacHale Park, Castlebar (F23XD90) - Live on TG4
23rd May 2021
Division 1A - Round 1
Donegal (H) v Westmeath, 1.00pm, Sean MacCumhaills, Ballybofey
Division 1B - Round 1
Dublin (H) v Waterford, 2.00pm, Parnell Park, Donnycarney (D05 X971)
Division 2A - Round 1
Meath (H) v Kerry, 3.00pm, Pairc Tailteann, Navan (C15 XD83)
Clare (H) v Wexford, 2.00pm, Cusack Park, Ennis
Division 2B - Round 1
Monaghan (H) v Cavan, 2.00pm, Venue TBC
Tyrone (H) v Armagh, 2.00pm, Healy Park, Gortin Road, Omagh (BT79 7HW)
Division 3A - Round 1
Down (H) v Sligo, 3.00pm, Teconnaught GAC,7 Rann Rd,Downpatrick (BT309AW)
Roscommon (H) v Fermanagh, 2.00pm, Dr. Hyde Park
Division 3B - Round 1
Laois (H) v Kildare, 5.30pm, MW Hire O'Moore Park
Longford (H) v Wicklow, 2.00pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (N39 VY28)
Division 4A - Round 1
Leitrim (H) v Louth, 2.00pm, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin Park (N41 D402)
Derry (H) v Antrim, 2.00pm, Celtic Park Stadium, Lone Moor Road (BT48 9LB)
Division 4B - Round 1
Carlow (H) v Offaly, 2.00pm, IT Carlow (Kilkenny Rd, Moanacurragh)
29th May 2021
Division 1A - Round 2
Donegal (H) v Mayo, 6.00pm, Sean MacCumhaills, Ballybofey
Division 1B - Round 2
Cork (H) v Dublin, 7.35pm, Pairc Uí Chaoimh, The Marina (T12 PF30) – Live on TG4
30th May 2021
Division 1A - Round 2
Galway (H) v Westmeath, 2.00pm, Pearse Stadium, Salthill
Division 1B - Round 2
Tipperary (H) v Waterford, 2.00pm, Clonmel Sports Ground, Western Road, Clonmel (E91 X2H4)
Division 2A - Round 2
Wexford (H) v Meath, 2.00pm, St Patricks Park Enniscorthy
Kerry (H) v Clare, 2.00pm, Austrin Stack Park
Division 2B - Round 2
Tyrone (H) v Cavan, 2.00pm, Healy Park, Gortin Road, Omagh (BT79 7HW)
Armagh (H) v Monaghan, 2.00pm, Athletic Grounds
Division 3A - Round 2
Roscommon (H) v Down, 2.00pm, Kiltoom
Fermanagh (H) v Sligo, 2.00pm, Venue TBC
Division 3B - Round 2
Longford (H) v Laois, 2.00pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (N39 VY28)
Wicklow (H) v Kildare, 2.00pm, Aughrim (Y14X892)
Division 4A - Round 2
Leitrim (H) v Derry, 2.00pm, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin Park (N41 D402)
Louth (H) v Antrim, 2.00pm, Clan Na Gael Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk (A91 RY77)
Division 4B - Round 2
Offaly (H) v Limerick, 2.00pm, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore (R35 R654)
5th June 2021
Division 1B - Round 3
Tipperary (H)v Dublin, 6.30pm, Semple Stadium, Thurles, (E41 C956) – Live on TG4
6th June 2021
Division 1A - Round 3
Westmeath (H) v Mayo, 2.00pm, St. Lomans, Mullingar (N91 YK19)
Galway (H) v Donegal, 2.00pm, St Jarlath's Park Tuam (H54 ED73)
Division 1B - Round 3
Waterford (H)v Cork, 2.00pm, Fraher Field, Shandon, Dungarvan
Division 2A - Round 3
Kerry (H) v Wexford, 2.00pm, Fitzgerald Stadium
Meath (H) v Clare, 2.00pm, Venue TBC
Division 2B – Round 3
Monaghan (H) v Tyrone, 2.00pm
Cavan (H) v Armagh, 2.00pm, Kingspan Breffni Park
Division 3A - Round 3
Fermanagh (H) v Down, 2.00pm, Venue TBC
Sligo (H) v Roscommon, 2.00pm, Markievicz Park
Division 3B - Round 3
Kildare (H) v Longford, 2.00pm
Wicklow (H) v Laois, 2.00pm, Aughrim (Y14X892)
Division 4A - Round 3
Louth (H) v Derry, 2.00pm, Clan Na Gael Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk (A91 RY77)
Antrim (H) v Leitrim, 2.00pm, Venue TBC
Division 4B - Round 3
Limerick (H) v Carlow, 2.00pm, Doon (V94 VP83)
Saturday 12th June 2021
Division 1 Semi Final, 7.30 pm, Venue TBC - Live on TG4
Division 1 Semi Final, 5.00 pm, Venue TBC - Streamed live on Sport TG4 Youtube
Division 2 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC
Division 2 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC
Sunday 13th June 2021
Division 3 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC
Division 3 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC
Division 4 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC
Division 4 Semi Final, Time, Venue TBC
Saturday 26th June 2021 – Live on TG4
Division 2 Final, 5.00pm, Venue TBC
Division 1 Final, 7.30pm, Venue TBC
Sunday 27th June 2021 – Streamed live on Sport TG4 YouTube
Division 4 Final, 2.00pm, Time, Venue TBC
Division 3 Final, 4.00pm, Time, Venue TBC
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
