Henry appointed to take charge of Derry's NFL opener

Mayo official Jerome Henry has been appointed to take charge of Derry's opening NFL game.

Rory Gallagher's side begin their league campaign next Saturday (5.00) against Longford at Glennon Brothers' Pearse Park.

Derry will then face Fermanagh (at Owenbeg) and Cavan in Kingspan Breffni Park in their remaining Division 3 North games.

Tipperary, Wicklow, Limerick and Offaly are the teams in Division 3 South.

The top two from each section will play in the Division 3 promotions semi-finals, with the bottom two from each section battling it out in the avoid the drop to Division 4.

Full preview of the NFL season in Tuesday's County Derry Post.