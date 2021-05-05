Contact

This week's Derry GAA fixtures

Club action begins

Another full week of Derry GAA action

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry begin their club fixtures this weekend.  Update as of 10am Wednesday.

FRIDAY

Neal Carlin Cup
7.15 - Magilligan v Ardmore

Sean Larkin Cup
7.15 - Ballinascreen v Loup

Recreational Reserve League (7.00)
Bellaghy Reserves B Team v Magherafelt Reserves
Lavey Reserves v Swatragh
Glen Reserves v Dungiven Reserves
Slaughtneil Reserves v Ogra Colmcille
Loup Reserves v Bellaghy Reserves

Ladies North U13 League
Doire Colmcille v Dungiven 1
Craigbane v Steelstown
Ballerin v Claudy
Sean Dolan's v Coleraine

Ladies South U13 League
Lavey v Ballinascreen
Desertmartin v Ballymaguigan

Ladies U13 Development League
Limavady Bye
Doire Trasna v Dungiven 2
Moneymore v Ardmore
Faughanvale v Culmore

SATURDAY

Antrim HL Div 3
4.00 Na Magha v Davitt's

Graham Cup (5.00)
Loup Reserves B Team v Glen Reserves B Team
Castledawson Reserves v Greenlough Reserves
Swatragh Reserves B Team v Desertmartin Reserves

James O'Hagan Cup (5.00)
Banagher Reserves v Ballerin
Dungiven Reserves v Coleraine Reserves
Doire Trasna v Slaughtmanus

Neal Carlin Cup (5.00)
Steelstown Reserves v Ballerin
Drumsurn Reserves v Dungiven Reserves
Glack v Craigbane Reserves
Doire Colmcille v Claudy Reserves
Sean Dolan's v Limavady Reserves

SUNDAY

Dean McGlinchey Cup
11.00 - Loup Reserves v Swatragh Reserves
1.00 - Ballinascreen Reserves v Castledawson
1.00 - Desertmartin v Ballinderry Reserves
3.30 - Ballymaguigan v Newbridge Reserves

Ladies U15 Div 1
Ballymaguigan v Magherafelt
Lavey v Ballinascreen
Ballerin v Dungiven
Desertmartin v Steelstown

Ladies U15 Div 2
Sean Dolan's v Claudy
Limavady v Doire Colmcille
Moneymore v Slaughtmanus

Ladies U15 Div 3
Glen v Doire Trasna
Faughanvale v Dungiven B
Coleraine v Craigbane

MONDAY

Ladies North U19 League
Craigbane v Claudy
Coleraine v Steelstown
Slaughtmanus v Limavady
Faughanvale v Dungiven

Ladies South U19 League
Moneymore v Ballymaguigan
Glen v Ballinascreen
Lissan v Magherafelt

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


