This week's Derry GAA fixtures

Another full week of Derry GAA action
Derry begin their club fixtures this weekend. Update as of 10am Wednesday.
FRIDAY
Neal Carlin Cup
7.15 - Magilligan v Ardmore
Sean Larkin Cup
7.15 - Ballinascreen v Loup
Recreational Reserve League (7.00)
Bellaghy Reserves B Team v Magherafelt Reserves
Lavey Reserves v Swatragh
Glen Reserves v Dungiven Reserves
Slaughtneil Reserves v Ogra Colmcille
Loup Reserves v Bellaghy Reserves
Ladies North U13 League
Doire Colmcille v Dungiven 1
Craigbane v Steelstown
Ballerin v Claudy
Sean Dolan's v Coleraine
Ladies South U13 League
Lavey v Ballinascreen
Desertmartin v Ballymaguigan
Ladies U13 Development League
Limavady Bye
Doire Trasna v Dungiven 2
Moneymore v Ardmore
Faughanvale v Culmore
SATURDAY
Antrim HL Div 3
4.00 Na Magha v Davitt's
Graham Cup (5.00)
Loup Reserves B Team v Glen Reserves B Team
Castledawson Reserves v Greenlough Reserves
Swatragh Reserves B Team v Desertmartin Reserves
James O'Hagan Cup (5.00)
Banagher Reserves v Ballerin
Dungiven Reserves v Coleraine Reserves
Doire Trasna v Slaughtmanus
Neal Carlin Cup (5.00)
Steelstown Reserves v Ballerin
Drumsurn Reserves v Dungiven Reserves
Glack v Craigbane Reserves
Doire Colmcille v Claudy Reserves
Sean Dolan's v Limavady Reserves
SUNDAY
Dean McGlinchey Cup
11.00 - Loup Reserves v Swatragh Reserves
1.00 - Ballinascreen Reserves v Castledawson
1.00 - Desertmartin v Ballinderry Reserves
3.30 - Ballymaguigan v Newbridge Reserves
Ladies U15 Div 1
Ballymaguigan v Magherafelt
Lavey v Ballinascreen
Ballerin v Dungiven
Desertmartin v Steelstown
Ladies U15 Div 2
Sean Dolan's v Claudy
Limavady v Doire Colmcille
Moneymore v Slaughtmanus
Ladies U15 Div 3
Glen v Doire Trasna
Faughanvale v Dungiven B
Coleraine v Craigbane
MONDAY
Ladies North U19 League
Craigbane v Claudy
Coleraine v Steelstown
Slaughtmanus v Limavady
Faughanvale v Dungiven
Ladies South U19 League
Moneymore v Ballymaguigan
Glen v Ballinascreen
Lissan v Magherafelt
