Derry ladies announce new sponsor

On International Womens Day, Derry Ladies have unveiled GO as their new title sponsor as part of a deal described as the 'biggest of its kind' in the history of Derry LGFA.

GO, which is part of the LCC Group, have secured a three-year title sponsorship deal which includes sponsorship of the Derry senior and minor teams.

“Today marks a new chapter for Derry Ladies Football," outlined Derry LGFA Development Officer Paul Simpson, who has also recently appointed as Derry minor ladies manager.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome GO to the Derry Ladies growing family of sponsors and corporate partners and look forward to working with them, this is truly an exciting time for ladies' football in Derry.

”Today’s announcement is the result of significant investment of energy and effort and further strengthens our optimism about the future health of the game in Derry," Paul continued in a statement released to the County Derry Post.

"Go is a perfect partner for Derry Ladies Football and we have a shared vision of a positive future for our sport. Go’s backing of Derry Ladies is hugely valued and appreciated, and I say that not only on behalf of Derry LGFA but also for all 22 LGFA clubs in Derry.

"With all that positivity comes an opportunity to tell the story of a modern, engaging and exciting Derry LGFA environment and we look forward to doing just that with all our partners including our new title sponsor GO.”

Confirming their commitment Dermot Beattie from the LCC Group said; "GO which is part of the LCC Group are delighted to offer our support to Derry Ladies Football, we wish them every success in their hopefully soon upcoming games.

"We are delighted to be behind them as they 'GO' for a 2021 Ulster and All Ireland title. We wish them the best of luck for the year ahead, and hopefully this is a start of a successful partnership. We are glad to be announcing this new partnership on this significant day.”

