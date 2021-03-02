Derry ladies looking for a new sponsor

Derry Ladies are on the lookout for a new title sponsor ahead of the 2021 season.

Local company H&A Mechanical Services were their title sponsor for the last four years.

Derry LGFA have thanked H&A for their ‘unstinting support’ during that term.

"Sadly but understandably with some very big changes over the past twelve months, H&A Mechanical Services have taken the decision not to renew their title sponsorship of Derry Ladies Football for the 2021 season," read a statement.

"H&A Mechanical Services and the McWilliams family have been wonderful supporters of Derry Ladies Football since 2017 and we are immensely grateful for their unstinting support and interest in our sport over the past four years," commented Development Officer Paul Simpson.

"Everyone at Derry LGFA and the wider Derry ladies gaelic family send our best wishes and thanks to the McWilliams family for their unwavering support and all they have done for Derry Ladies football and gaelic sport in Derry over the years."