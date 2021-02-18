Camogie awards to be streamed live on Saturday night

There will be a local interest in the 2020 Camogie Association Volunteer and Media Awards winners this weekend.

The event, streamed live - via Facebook and YouTube - takes place on Saturday, February 20 at 7.00pm.

MC for the event will be RTÉ presenter Eileen Dunne, daughter of Mick Dunne who is so closely associated with the media awards.

This is the fifteenth year of the awards which honour the contributions of local and national press and volunteers in the promotion and development of Camogie.

Magherafelt's Sara Gribben won the Derry camogie volunteer of the year and the County Derry Post was honoured for their camogie coverage during the 2020 season.

The 2020 Mick Dunne Memorial Awards’ recipients are:

Local Media – County Derry Post

Match Programme – Wexford Camogie Board

PRO of the Year – Aoife Lanigan, Kilkenny Camogie



The 2020 Camogie Association Media Awards’ recipients are:

Best Media Innovation – Women’s Hurling

Digital Promotion – Sportsdaz

Photography – Gerry Shanahan

Volunteer Winners by county:

Antrim: Rachel Neeson

Armagh: Andrea McAlinden

Britain: Geraldine Connolly

Carlow: Karen Byrne

Clare: Elaine Keane

Cork: Lorraine O’Connell

Derry: Sara Gribben

Donegal: Eunan O Donnell

Down: Paula Fearon

Dublin: Mary Flood

Galway: Rita Coen

Kerry: Mike Roger O’Sullivan

Kildare: Fiona Timmons

Kilkenny: Paula Dowling

Laois: Deirdre Delaney

Limerick: John Cunningham

Louth: Úna Caraher

Mayo: Caroline Kelly

Meath: Colm Whitty

Monaghan: Ned Mc Cann

Offaly: Úna Finneran

Tipperary: Geraldine Kinnane

Tyrone: Declan McDermott

Waterford: Sonya Acheson

Westmeath: Caroline Carton

Wexford: Breda O’Sullivan

Wicklow: Loretta Mutton