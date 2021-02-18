Camogie awards to be streamed live on Saturday night

Contact
There will be a local interest in the 2020 Camogie Association Volunteer and Media Awards winners this weekend.
The event, streamed live - via Facebook and YouTube - takes place on Saturday, February 20 at 7.00pm.
MC for the event will be RTÉ presenter Eileen Dunne, daughter of Mick Dunne who is so closely associated with the media awards.
This is the fifteenth year of the awards which honour the contributions of local and national press and volunteers in the promotion and development of Camogie.
Magherafelt's Sara Gribben won the Derry camogie volunteer of the year and the County Derry Post was honoured for their camogie coverage during the 2020 season.
The 2020 Mick Dunne Memorial Awards’ recipients are:
Local Media – County Derry Post
Match Programme – Wexford Camogie Board
PRO of the Year – Aoife Lanigan, Kilkenny Camogie
The 2020 Camogie Association Media Awards’ recipients are:
Best Media Innovation – Women’s Hurling
Digital Promotion – Sportsdaz
Photography – Gerry Shanahan
Volunteer Winners by county:
Antrim: Rachel Neeson
Armagh: Andrea McAlinden
Britain: Geraldine Connolly
Carlow: Karen Byrne
Clare: Elaine Keane
Cork: Lorraine O’Connell
Derry: Sara Gribben
Donegal: Eunan O Donnell
Down: Paula Fearon
Dublin: Mary Flood
Galway: Rita Coen
Kerry: Mike Roger O’Sullivan
Kildare: Fiona Timmons
Kilkenny: Paula Dowling
Laois: Deirdre Delaney
Limerick: John Cunningham
Louth: Úna Caraher
Mayo: Caroline Kelly
Meath: Colm Whitty
Monaghan: Ned Mc Cann
Offaly: Úna Finneran
Tipperary: Geraldine Kinnane
Tyrone: Declan McDermott
Waterford: Sonya Acheson
Westmeath: Caroline Carton
Wexford: Breda O’Sullivan
Wicklow: Loretta Mutton
