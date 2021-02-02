County Derry Post picks up award

Contact
The County Derry Post will be the recipient of a Mick Dunne award at the 2020 Camogie Association Media Awards later this month.
Mick, who died in 2002, was a native of Laois and started his career with the Irish Press where he moved from librarian to 13 years as GAA correspondent, before moving to RTE. He was a central player in starting up the GAA All-Stars scheme.
After a season of covering the game at school, club and county level, the County Derry Post have been rewarded for their sporting coverage.
It ranged from previews, reports, interviews and nostalgia in print, to the video interviews, podcasts and score updates, as well as use of the www.DerryNow.com platform.
The recipients in full:
The 2020 Mick Dunne Memorial Awards’ recipients are:
Local Media – County Derry Post
Match Programme – Wexford Camogie Board
PRO of the Year – Aoife Lanigan, Kilkenny Camogie
The 2020 Camogie Association Media Awards’ recipients are:
Best Media Innovation – Women’s Hurling
Digital Promotion – Sportsdaz
Photography – Gerry Shanahan
The awards will be streamed online on the Camogie Association’s Facebook Page on Saturday February 20th, in conjunction with the Camogie Association Volunteer of the Year Awards.
This is the 15th year of the awards which honour the contributions of local and national press and volunteers in the promotion and development of camogie.
