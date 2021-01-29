Former Ballinascreen Chairman takes over as head of Club Derry

Former Ballinascreen Chairman Francis McCloskey is the new Chairman of Club Derry.

McCloskey, who was Vice-Chairman, steps up to take over from Lupari who signed off at the end of 2020.

Club Derry is the fundraising arm of Derry GAA.

Club Derry Officers 2021: Francis McCloskey (St Colm's Ballinascreen, Chairperson), Gerard McNicholl (Vice-Chairperson, Limavady Wolfhounds), Bernie Mullan (Ballerin Sarsfields, Secretary), Brídín McCloskey (St Mary's Banagher, Treasurer), Martin Devlin (Assistant Treasurer, Ogra Colmcille), Emma Ní Luachra (Limavady Wolfhounds, Assistant Secretary).