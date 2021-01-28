Former Cargin captain transfers to Greenlough

Greenlough's hopes of retaining their Derry intermediate championship title have been given a boost with the transfer of Marty Kane from Antrim senior champions Cargin.

Kane, who players soccer for Magherafelt Sky Blues, lives in Clady and is married to a sister of former Greenlough star Cormac O'Neill.

He will bring a wealth of experience to a side that has blooded many young players in recent seasons. Kane came on as substitute in Cargin's three-point win over Creggan in last season's county final to complete three-in-a-row.

After being managed by Derry All-Ireland winner Damian Cassidy at Cargin, he will be under the guidance of Damian's brother Joe at Greenlough.