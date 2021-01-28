Former Cargin captain transfers to Greenlough

Contact
Greenlough celebrate their 2020 intermediate title (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Greenlough's hopes of retaining their Derry intermediate championship title have been given a boost with the transfer of Marty Kane from Antrim senior champions Cargin.
Kane, who players soccer for Magherafelt Sky Blues, lives in Clady and is married to a sister of former Greenlough star Cormac O'Neill.
He will bring a wealth of experience to a side that has blooded many young players in recent seasons. Kane came on as substitute in Cargin's three-point win over Creggan in last season's county final to complete three-in-a-row.
After being managed by Derry All-Ireland winner Damian Cassidy at Cargin, he will be under the guidance of Damian's brother Joe at Greenlough.
