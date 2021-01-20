Glen footballer embarks on charity running challenge in memory of his granny

A Glen footballer is over half way through a running challenge in his granny's memory to raise money for Dementia NI.

Paul Gunning's social media feed has been a daily story of his 5km runs, as he continues his aim of clocking up 5km every day.

Paul, a talented Irish dancer who teaches in St John's Dernaflaw, is doing it for a worthwhile cause and one close to his heart. The chosen charity 'was easy' given his experience of dementia and its effects.

His Granny Mary passed away last November after suffering from the condition.

“The family witnessed at first hand how important it is to have family and carers around,” Paul outlined.

While his Granny was blessed to be surrounded by family, friends and carers, many of whom Dementia NI support are not as fortunate.

Coupled with the strains of the current pandemic, which has made it more difficult for those suffering with Dementia and their families to manage.

Over the month of January, Paul could be seen running the roads – at all hours - around Maghera, joined by family and friends on different occasions – all socially distanced of course.

After initially setting a target of £1,000, he was 'overwhelmed' by all support and trebled his target. At the time of writing he had amassed over £2,800 and is within touching distance to his magic figure.

If you want to help Paul support Dementia NI, click here www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paul-gunning



