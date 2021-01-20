Glen footballer embarks on charity running challenge in memory of his granny

Contact
Paul Gunning (right) woth his cousin Thomas Óg pictured after a leg of Paul's challenge to raise money in memory of their granny
A Glen footballer is over half way through a running challenge in his granny's memory to raise money for Dementia NI.
Paul Gunning's social media feed has been a daily story of his 5km runs, as he continues his aim of clocking up 5km every day.
Paul, a talented Irish dancer who teaches in St John's Dernaflaw, is doing it for a worthwhile cause and one close to his heart. The chosen charity 'was easy' given his experience of dementia and its effects.
His Granny Mary passed away last November after suffering from the condition.
“The family witnessed at first hand how important it is to have family and carers around,” Paul outlined.
While his Granny was blessed to be surrounded by family, friends and carers, many of whom Dementia NI support are not as fortunate.
Coupled with the strains of the current pandemic, which has made it more difficult for those suffering with Dementia and their families to manage.
Over the month of January, Paul could be seen running the roads – at all hours - around Maghera, joined by family and friends on different occasions – all socially distanced of course.
After initially setting a target of £1,000, he was 'overwhelmed' by all support and trebled his target. At the time of writing he had amassed over £2,800 and is within touching distance to his magic figure.
If you want to help Paul support Dementia NI, click here www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paul-gunning
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Paul Gunning (right) woth his cousin Thomas Óg pictured after a leg of Paul's challenge to raise money in memory of their granny
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.