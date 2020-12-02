Former Derry minor boss back in management

Former Derry minor manager Paddy Campbell is the new manager of Tyrone club Owen Roe Leckpatrick.

Glenties native Campbell took over the Oakleafers when Damian McErlain was promoted to senior boss and stayed for two seasons before stepping down, citing work commitments.

The former Donegal defender was a Sigerson Cup winner with QUB and played with city club Steelstown, where he now lives.

The Oakleafers, after a rollercoaster season, lost to Monaghan (1-9 to 0-9) in the Ulster final, before bowing out against Meath in the All-Ireland series in 2018.

In 2019, they lost to Tyrone in the semi-final, as the Red Hands avenged their defeat 12 months earlier to a Campbell-managed Derry side.

Owen Roes were beat by beaten finalists Gortin (1-19 to 1-13) in last year's Tyrone intermediate championship.