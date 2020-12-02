Former Derry minor boss back in management

Contact
Former Derry minor manager Paddy Campbell is the new manager of Tyrone club Owen Roes Leckpatrick (Pic: Adrian Donohoe)
Former Derry minor manager Paddy Campbell is the new manager of Tyrone club Owen Roe Leckpatrick.
Glenties native Campbell took over the Oakleafers when Damian McErlain was promoted to senior boss and stayed for two seasons before stepping down, citing work commitments.
The former Donegal defender was a Sigerson Cup winner with QUB and played with city club Steelstown, where he now lives.
The Oakleafers, after a rollercoaster season, lost to Monaghan (1-9 to 0-9) in the Ulster final, before bowing out against Meath in the All-Ireland series in 2018.
In 2019, they lost to Tyrone in the semi-final, as the Red Hands avenged their defeat 12 months earlier to a Campbell-managed Derry side.
Owen Roes were beat by beaten finalists Gortin (1-19 to 1-13) in last year's Tyrone intermediate championship.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Governors from St Brigid's PS welcome Minister Weir to the school last week to discuss arrangements for development work.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.