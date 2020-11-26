New Covid regulations ends all forms of club training

There will be no club training permitted in the 'Six Counties' following the latest set of Covid-19 regulations, Ulster GAA have stated.

On Thursday, October 15, outdoor training at minor level and below was permitted across the province on a non-contact basis in pods of 15 people or less.

However, new Covid regulations come into effect in the ‘Six Counties’ as of midnight tonight (Thursday) and will remain effective until midnight on Thursday, December 10.

"We have been advised today by the Department for Communities that non-contact training in groups of 15 or less will not be permitted during this period, except at elite level only," an Ulster GAA statement read.

"This basically means that there can be no training of any kind at club level in the ‘Six Counties’, either outdoors or indoors, during this period. This applies to both adult and underage activity.

"It is hoped that this two-weeks circuit breaker will have the desired effect and that there will be a relaxation at the end of this period."

