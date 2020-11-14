Sean Brady takes over as Drumsurn manager

Contact
Sean Brady as been appointed as Drumsurn's new manager (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Sean Brady has been appointed as Declan Toner's successor as Drumsurn's new senior football manager.
The club confirmed the appointment on their social media on Saturday morning.
Brady will be joined on the management team by Martin Mullan and Michael McGonigle.
The club have appointed @seanbrady12 of Ballymaguigan as Senior/reserve manager for the 2021 season.— Drumsurn GAC (@DrumsurnGac) November 14, 2020
We wish Sean, his management team and the players a successful year.#UTS
Drumsurn, who have not won the intermediate title since 1991, were knocked out of the championship in the last three seasons by Ballymaguigan, Claudy and Steelstown, all of whom went on to lose in the final.
Brady, a championship winner with Ballymaguigan, managed the club ladies team to the last two county senior finals.
After being forced out with injury last season, he coached the 'Quigan seniors under manager Colin Letters.
