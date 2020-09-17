Celtic Park to host Derry's Ulster championship opener with Armagh

Derry will host Armagh in the first round of the Ulster senior football championship at Celtic Park, after the Ulster GAA today released their fixtures.

Ulster GAA have indicated that venues must comply with the GAA Return to Play guidelines and specifically dressing room capabilities. The away team will take preference in a ground where there are only two suitable dressing rooms.

Celtic Park used their dressing rooms for last weekend's Derry hurling and ladies football finals.

With the need for floodlighting for this year's championship, it rules out Clones as the venue for the final.

The 'back door' minor championship, in which Derry were to play Cavan, was scrapped and it will follow the traditional layout of the same pairings as the senior championship.

The game will take place on Saturday, October 24 with Marty Boyle's charges hosting Armagh at Owenbeg.

MINOR CHAMPIONSHIP



Sat, Oct 17 - Round 1

Monaghan v Cavan (Clones 2.00)

Sat, Oct 24 - Quarter-Finals

(2.00 unless stated)

1 - Derry v Armagh (Owenbeg)

2 - Donegal v Tyrone (Ballybofey)

3 - Down v Fermanagh (Enniskillen 6.00)

4 - Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan

(Corrigan Park 2.00 / Breffni 6.00)

Sat, Oct 31 - Semi-Finals

1 v 2

3 v 4

Venues TBC

Fri, Nov 13-Sun, Nov 15 - Final

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Sat, Oct 31

Monaghan v Cavan (Clones 1.15)

Quarter-Finals

(1) Sun, Nov 1 - Derry v Armagh (Celtic Park 4.00)

(2) Sun, Nov - Donegal v Tyrone (Ballybofey 1.30)

(3) Sat, Nov 7 - Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan (Corrigan Park or Breffni)

(4) Sun, Nov 8 - Fermanagh v Down (Enniskillen 1.30)

Semi-Finals

1 v 2 - Sat, Nov 14

3 v 4 - Sun, Nov 15

Final - Sun, Nov 22