Celtic Park to host Derry's Ulster championship opener with Armagh

Celtic Park will host Derry's opening Ulster SFC clash with Armagh
Derry will host Armagh in the first round of the Ulster senior football championship at Celtic Park, after the Ulster GAA today released their fixtures.
Ulster GAA have indicated that venues must comply with the GAA Return to Play guidelines and specifically dressing room capabilities. The away team will take preference in a ground where there are only two suitable dressing rooms.
Celtic Park used their dressing rooms for last weekend's Derry hurling and ladies football finals.
With the need for floodlighting for this year's championship, it rules out Clones as the venue for the final.
The 'back door' minor championship, in which Derry were to play Cavan, was scrapped and it will follow the traditional layout of the same pairings as the senior championship.
The game will take place on Saturday, October 24 with Marty Boyle's charges hosting Armagh at Owenbeg.
MINOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Sat, Oct 17 - Round 1
Monaghan v Cavan (Clones 2.00)
Sat, Oct 24 - Quarter-Finals
(2.00 unless stated)
1 - Derry v Armagh (Owenbeg)
2 - Donegal v Tyrone (Ballybofey)
3 - Down v Fermanagh (Enniskillen 6.00)
4 - Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan
(Corrigan Park 2.00 / Breffni 6.00)
Sat, Oct 31 - Semi-Finals
1 v 2
3 v 4
Venues TBC
Fri, Nov 13-Sun, Nov 15 - Final
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Sat, Oct 31
Monaghan v Cavan (Clones 1.15)
Quarter-Finals
(1) Sun, Nov 1 - Derry v Armagh (Celtic Park 4.00)
(2) Sun, Nov - Donegal v Tyrone (Ballybofey 1.30)
(3) Sat, Nov 7 - Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan (Corrigan Park or Breffni)
(4) Sun, Nov 8 - Fermanagh v Down (Enniskillen 1.30)
Semi-Finals
1 v 2 - Sat, Nov 14
3 v 4 - Sun, Nov 15
Final - Sun, Nov 22
