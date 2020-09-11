Three leading sporting organisations to meet again next week to discuss a return for fans to sporting events

Contact
The three leading Irish sporting bodies - FAI, GAA and IRFU - will meet again next week to make a decision on any 'safe return' for supporters to games.
They met on Friday to delve into their 'collaborative approach' on submitting a roadmap for a safe return.
As it stands, sporting events and fixtures in the Republic of Ireland are taking place behind closed doors.
"It has been agreed that a further meeting will be held early next week, following the publication of the Government’s new roadmap for living with COVID-19," read a joint statement.
"This meeting will consider how the three governing bodies move forward together."
