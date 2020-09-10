Magherafelt camogs book semi-final spot

Contact
The winning Magherafelt team
DERRY JUNIOR CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL
Magherafelt 4-13 Drum 0-2
With Sinead Comer to the fore, Magherafelt senior camogs booked their place in Sunday's draw for the semi-finals of the junior championship.
The Rossa girls got off to a storming start with scores from Comer, Rochelle Rocks and Brid Corrigan and were in a comfortable position by the first water break. By half time, they were 3-7 to 0-1 ahead and on the way to victory.
Drum kept battling against the odds, but it was Magherafelt who kept tagging on scores to book their spot in the last four.
MAGHERAFELT SCORERS: Sinead Comer (2-7), Rochelle Rocks (1-3), Brid Corrigan (1-2) and Dearbhla Walls (0-1)
