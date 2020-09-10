Contact

Magherafelt camogs book semi-final spot

Sinead Comer scored 2-7

Magherafelt camogs book semi-final spot

The winning Magherafelt team

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

DERRY JUNIOR CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Magherafelt 4-13 Drum 0-2

With Sinead Comer to the fore, Magherafelt senior camogs booked their place in Sunday's draw for the semi-finals of the junior championship.

The Rossa girls got off to a storming start with scores from Comer, Rochelle Rocks and Brid Corrigan and were in a comfortable position by the first water break.  By half time, they were 3-7 to 0-1 ahead and on the way to victory.

Drum kept battling against the odds, but it was Magherafelt who kept tagging on scores to book their spot in the last four.

MAGHERAFELT SCORERS: Sinead Comer (2-7), Rochelle Rocks (1-3), Brid Corrigan (1-2) and Dearbhla Walls (0-1)

