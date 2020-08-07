Contact

Player unavailability force Glack to concede this weekend's game with Steelstown

Last year's junior winners 'don't have the numbers'

County Derry Post junior football team of the year

Glack have conceded this weekend's group game against Steelstown (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Last year's junior champions Glack have confirmed they won't be fielding for this weekend's intermediate group with Steelstown due to 'a perfect storm' with injuries and player unavailability.

"Its a simple case of a perfect storm of injuries and boys working away," stated club PRO Cormac Boyle, who plays for the side and was man of the match in last year's final victory over Drum.

"We have a few injuries that came out of the Limavady game (last weekend) and we have a few boys that are working in mainland Europe, so they can’t make it home two weeks in a row," Boyle informed the County Derry Post.

"We fully intend to continue the championship this season, but unfortunately we simply don’t have the numbers this weekend.  We left our decision as late as possible to give our injured players the best chance of making the game."

It follows on from last weekend when Lissan conceded their game away to Drumsurn, stating that they were approaching the season on a 'game by game basis' after listening to the concerns of their community.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Derry's competitions have been on an 'opt-in' basis.  If a team doesn't field, the game is awarded to their opponents.

