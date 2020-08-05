This week's Derry GAA fixtures

Contact
Another full week of Derry GAA action
This week's local fixtures and results
TUESDAY
U14 FC (7.15)
Ballinascreen w/o Banagher d/f, Glenullin 11-6 St Patrick’s 5-5, Glen 1-6 Limavady 2-3, Newbridge 2-10 Desertmartin 0-6
Greenlough 4-3 Ballinderry 2-10, Slaughtneil 1-5 Lavey 3-3, Swatragh 2-11 Kilrea 3-8, Coleraine 3-2 Bellaghy 7-13, Dungiven 3-3 Steelstown 5-9, Craigbane w/o Claudy d/f, Doire Trasna 0-2 Faughanvale 7-13, Slaughtmanus 6-13 Steelstown B 0-2
Castledawson 8-20 Lavey 1-1, Ballinascreen 2-11 Ballerin 1-3
WEDNESDAY
U16 FC (6.30)
Ballinascreen v Dungiven B
SHC
8.00 - Lavey v Slaughtneil (Res 6.30)
8.15 - Ballinascreen v Na Magha (Res 7.00)
7.30 - Swatragh v Coleraine (in Glenullin)
7.30 - Kevin Lynch's v Banagher (in Foreglen)
THURSDAY
U16 FC (7.15)
Limavady v Ballerin, Glen v Coleraine, Newbridge v Banagher, Desertmartin v Ballinderry, Ballinascreen B v Castledawson, Slaughtneil v Bellaghy, Kilrea v Greenlough, Craigbane v Faughanvale, Doire Trasna v Dungiven, Claudy v Foreglen, Doire Colmcille v Glenullin, St Trea’s & St John’s v Lissan, Loup v Lavey, Magherafelt v St Patrick’s, Slaughtmanus v Swatragh
FRIDAY
IFC Round 2
7.30 - Doire Trasna v Lissan (in Ballinascreen)
8.00 - Faughanvale v Drumsurn (in Limavady Res 6.30)
7.30 - Slaughtmanus v Greenlough
Recreational Res (7.30)
Magherafelt Thirds v Loup Thirds
Ogra Colmcille v Dungiven Thirds
JFC (7.30)
Craigbane Bye, Moneymore v Drum, Magilligan v Desertmartin, Doire Colmcille v Ardmore, Ballerin v Sean Dolans
U14 HC (7.00)
Na Magha v Ballinascreen, Ballerin v Slaughtneil, Swatragh v St Patrick’s, Carrickmore v Ballinascreen, Banagher v Lavey
SATURDAY
U14 HC (11.00)
St.Finbarrs v Kevin Lynch's
IFC Round 2
4.00 - Ballymaguigan v Castledawson (Res 2.30)
SFC Round 3
2.00 - Slaughtneil v Coleraine (in Greenlough Res 12.30)
6.30 - Magherafelt v Glen (in Bellaghy Res 5.00)
4.00 - Claudy v Swatragh (Res 2.30)
SUNDAY
IFC Round 2
4.00 - Steelstown v Glack
4.00 - Glenullin v Limavady (Res 2.30)
SFC Round 2
2.00 - Lavey v Kilrea (in Swatragh Res 12.30)
4.00 - Bellaghy v Foreglen (Bellaghy Res 2.30)
4.00 - Loup v Newbridge (Loup Res 2.30)
4.00 - Dungiven v Ballinascreen (Res 2.30)
6.30 - Ballinderry v Banagher (in Glen Res 5.00)
Rec Reserve (2.00)
Desertmartin Res v Slaughtneil Thirds
U16 HC (12.00)
Ballinascreen v Swatragh, Na Magha v Lavey, Dungannon v Slaughtneil, Banagher v Kevin Lynch's
MONDAY
MFC (7.15)
Bellaghy v Greenlough, Swatragh v Ballinascreen, Limavady v St Patrick’s, Dungiven v Faughanvale, Ballerin v Claudy, Banagher v Glen, Kilrea v Newbridge, Slaughtneil v Coleraine, Lavey v Desertmartin, Castledawson v Magherafelt
Glenullin v St Michael’s, Craigbane v Slaughtmanus, Doire Trasna v Steelstown, Ballinderry v Moneymore, Ballymaguigan v Loup
CAMOGIE
WEDNESDAY
Junior Round 2 – 7.00
Na Magha v Drum, Greenlough v Magherafelt, Slaughtneil Thirds v Ballerin
THURSDAY
Intermediate Round 2 – 7.00
Castledawson v Glen, Slaughtneil Reserves v Drumsurn, Dungiven v Lavey Reserves, Swatragh Reserves v Ballinderry, Coleraine v Glenullin, Banagher v Kilrea
FRIDAY
Senior Round 3 – 7.00
Swatragh v Slaughtneil, Bellaghy v Newbridge, Lavey v Eglish,
LADIES FOOTBALL
WEDNESDAY
U16 Carnabhal na Peile
South Derry Cup Final (7.30)
Ballymaguigan v Magherafelt
North Derry Finals – Ballerin
6.30 (Shield) Dungiven v Coleraine
8.00 (Cup) Ballerin v Claudy
South Derry Shield Semi Final (7.30)
Desertmartin v Lissan
SATURDAY
U14 Carnabhal na Peile
North Derry Group A
(Ballerin 11.00) - Ballerin, Coleraine and Dungiven
North Derry Group B
(Steelstown 2.00) - Doire Trasna, Sean Dolan’s and Steelstown
North Derry Group C
(Craigbane 11.00) - Claudy, Craigbane and Limavady
North Derry Group D
(12.00) - Doire Colmcille v Slaughtmanus
South Derry Group A
(11.00) - Ballinascreen v Desertmartin
South Derry Group B
(Moneymore 10.00) - Lissan v Moneymore
South Derry Group C
(Ballymaguigan 10.00) - Ballymaguigan, Lavey and Magherafelt
SUNDAY
Minor Carnabhal na Peile
North Derry Group A
(Ballerin 11.00) - Ballerin, Coleraine and Dungiven
North Derry Group B
(11.00) - Claudy v Craigbane
North Derry Group C
(11.00) - Steelstown v Slaughtmanus
