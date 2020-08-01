Swatragh made to fight every step of the way by Dungiven

DERRY SFC ROUND 1

Swatragh 2-15

Dungiven 1-14

Swatragh were pushed every step of the way by a resilient Dungiven side in Saturday's entertaining championship opener at Davitt Park.

A sixth minute goal from Lorcan McWilliams was all that separated the teams in a first half that offered no shortage of fielding at midfield, kicking to the respective inside forward lines and sweet scores.

Richie Mullan bagged 0-8 for Stephen O'Neill's side, while James Kearney led the Davitt's attack with six points from centre forward.

It was point for point early only and with the sides level (0-2 each) Lorcan McWilliams tucked a neat shot under goalkeeper Sean McNicholl for the game's first goal.

With James and Patrick Kearney beginning to punch holes in the Dungiven defence, the 'Swa were heading into the interval five points clear before Frank Dillon's long-range effort gave the visitors the final say.

Early in the second half Sean McKeever scored an own goal, helping Swatragh into a 10-point lead.

Richie Mullan and substitute Marty Burke it back with points before Conor Murphy hammered home a goal. Daire McKeever quickly reduced the lead to two points before Lorcan McWilliams chipped over the insurance point.

