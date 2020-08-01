Magherafelt make the first step of their John McLaughlin Cup defence at home to Ballinderry

Contact
Connor Nevin and Shane Heavron in action during the 2014 meeting at the opening of Shamrock Park's new pitch (Pic: Mary K Burke)
DERRY SFC ROUND 1
Magherafelt v Ballinderry
Sunday (4.00) – Magherafelt
Ref: Barry Cassidy
In the midst of the Celtic Park celebrations, Adrian Cush cited a league win over Ballinderry as the turning point in their magical 2019 season, but with the title of county champions they welcome the Shamrocks to Rossa Park.
It was a year to remember for the club who also cleaned up at underage and they have since added to their squad.
Jack Barton's transfer saga from Moneymore saw him join Magherafelt. There was a return for former players Ryan Ferris and Peter Quinn, who played for Thomas Davis in last year's Dublin final.
They have a fourth addition in the form of Michael McEvoy, who missed last year's winning run with injury.
Selector Paul Quinn stated that it was difficult to get games and their meeting with Swatragh was their only outing.
Surprising Paddy Power has the champions at a staggering 9/1 to retain their title and it is something Adrian Cush will certainly use to his advantage to fire up his side to again silence the doubters.
Ballinderry have brothers Niall and James Conway as joint managers, with former goalkeeper Michael Conlan as team trainer.
The Shamrocks pushed Kilcoo to the pin of their collar in the Ulster league final last season and picked up momentum going into the championship before Gareth McKinless' injury ended their hopes of having a proper cut at Slaughtneil.
He is back fitter than ever, but his brother Daniel, who gave Karl McKaigue a testing time last season, hobbled off in a challenge game with Derrylaughan and Niall has ruled him out for the rest of the season.
Ironically Conway's nephew Sean Graham scored 1-3 in the game, but after being released from English soccer outfit Blackpool, he is going on trial with Crystal Palace and won't be available.
It leaves Ballinderry, famed for their attacking prowess, reliant on Ryan Bell for scores up front against a Rossa team who mastered their counter-attacking game.
VERDICT: Magherafelt
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Connor Nevin and Shane Heavron in action during the 2014 meeting at the opening of Shamrock Park's new pitch (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.