Mortimer and Moore find the net as Craigbane see off Magilligan

DERRY JFC ROUND 1

Craigbane 2-16

Magilligan 1-10

Goals from Fergal Mortimer and Jude Óg Moore helped Craigbane to a nine-point win over Magilligan at Banagher on Friday night.

There was a return after three years and two cruciate injuries for Ryan Moore who led the attack from full forward.

Moore got the game's first score and they raced into a seven-point lead after 20 minutes before Jude Óg Moore bagged the game's first goal.

Magilligan boss Manager Shane Kealey rated Colly Mullan and Ciaran O'Hare as doubtful in mid-week but was handed a boost when both started.

With James Payne a target in attack and Connor Canning on the scoreboard, Magilligan battled their way back into the game before Mortimer's 48th minute goal sealed Craigbane's win.

James McGrath's side have a bye next weekend before a Round 3 trip to Desertmartin, managed by Kevin O'Neill and Chrissy McKaigue, both of whom he coached at in the same Slaughtneil minor team. Magilligan will entertain Desertmartin in Round 2.

