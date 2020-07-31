Mortimer and Moore find the net as Craigbane see off Magilligan

Contact
Fergal Mortimer scored one of Craigbane's win over Magilligan on Friday night (Pic: Mary K Burke)
DERRY JFC ROUND 1
Craigbane 2-16
Magilligan 1-10
Goals from Fergal Mortimer and Jude Óg Moore helped Craigbane to a nine-point win over Magilligan at Banagher on Friday night.
There was a return after three years and two cruciate injuries for Ryan Moore who led the attack from full forward.
Moore got the game's first score and they raced into a seven-point lead after 20 minutes before Jude Óg Moore bagged the game's first goal.
Magilligan boss Manager Shane Kealey rated Colly Mullan and Ciaran O'Hare as doubtful in mid-week but was handed a boost when both started.
With James Payne a target in attack and Connor Canning on the scoreboard, Magilligan battled their way back into the game before Mortimer's 48th minute goal sealed Craigbane's win.
James McGrath's side have a bye next weekend before a Round 3 trip to Desertmartin, managed by Kevin O'Neill and Chrissy McKaigue, both of whom he coached at in the same Slaughtneil minor team. Magilligan will entertain Desertmartin in Round 2.
