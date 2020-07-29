Contact

This week's fixtures in the Derry GAA club scene

A full weekend of championship group games ahead

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

There is another full programme of Derry GAA games on this week across football, camogie and hurling.


TUESDAY

U14 FC Round 2
Ballerin Bye
Lavey 5-14 Dungiven 1-8
Ballymaguigan 2-7 Castledawson 1-8
Lissan 1-11 Ballinascreen 1-11

WEDNESDAY

U18 Hurling Round 1
7.15
Lavey v Swatragh
Ballinascreen v Na Magha
Slaughtneil v Banagher

THURSDAY

U16 Football Round 2
7.15
Doire Colmcille Bye
Foreglen v Steelstown
Glenullin v Claudy

FRIDAY
JFC Round 1
7.30
Drum Bye
Craigbane v Magilligan (in Banagher)
Desertmartin v Moneymore (in Loup)

Rec Reserve Round 1
7.30
Loup Thirds
Glen Thirds v Thirds

U18 Hurling Round 1
7.30
Dungannon v Kevin Lynch's

SATURDAY

SFC Round 1
4.00 (Res 2.30)
Slaughtneil v Kilrea
Coleraine v Lavey
Swatragh v Dungiven
Ballinascreen v Claudy
Glen v Banagher
6.30 (Res 5.00)
Loup v Bellaghy (in Magherafelt)

IFC Round 1
2.00
Limavady v Glack (in Faughanvale)
4.00
Castledawson v Slaughtmanus
Greenlough v Ballymaguigan

Rec Reserve Round 1
4.00
Craigbane Res v Magherafelt Thirds

SUNDAY

U16 Hurling Round 1
12.00
Swatragh v Na Magha
Lavey v Ballinascreen
Slaughtneil v Banagher
Kevin Lynch's v Dungannon

SFC Round 1
4.00 (Res 2.30)
Magherafelt v Ballinderry
6.30 (Res 4.00)
Newbridge v Foreglen (in Glen)

IFC Round 1
2.00 (Res 12.30)
Glenullin v Steelstown (in Dungiven)
4.00
Faughanvale v Doire Trasna
Drumsurn w/o Lissan d/f

MONDAY

MFC Round 2
7.15
Greenlough v Ballinascreen
Bellaghy v Swatragh
St Patrick's v Faughanvale
Limavady v Dungiven
Claudy v Glen
Ballerin v Banagher
Newbridge v Coleraine
Kilrea v Slaughtneil
Lissan v Lavey
Desertmartin Bye
Magherafelt v St Michael's
Castledawson v Glenullin
Slaughtmanus v Steelstown
Craigbane v Doire Trasna
Moneymore v Loup
Ballinderry v Ballymaguigan

CAMOGIE

FRIDAY

Senior League
(7.00)
Lavey v Swatragh
Ballinascreen v Eglish
Bellaghy v Slaughtneil
Newbridge Bye

SATURDAY

Intermediate League
(Time TBC)
Ballinderry v Eoghan Rua
Swatragh Res v Banagher
Glenullin v Kilrea
Glen v Drumsurn
Lavey Res v Castledawson
Slaughtneil Res v Dungiven

SUNDAY

Junior League
(Time TBC)
Drum v Magherafelt
Slaughtneil Thirds v Na Magha
Ballerin v Greenlough

TUES, AUG 4

Senior League
(7.00)
Newbridge v Ballinascreen
Slaughtneil v Lavey
Bellaghy v Eglish
Swatragh Bye

LADIES FOOTBALL

THURSDAY

U16 Carnabhal na Peile
7.30
North Derry Cup semi-final
Claudy Bye
Steelstown v Ballerin
North Derry Shield semi-finals
Dungiven v Doire Colmcille
Limavady v Coleraine

South Derry Cup semi-final
Ballymaguigan Bye
Ballinascreen v Magherafelt
South Derry Shield semi-finals
Lavey v Glen
Desertmartin v Lissan

MONDAY

Senior Carnabhal na Peile
7.30
North Derry Cup semi-final
Craigbane Bye
Steelstown v Ballerin
North Derry Shield semi-finals
Claudy v Limavady
Coleraine v Faughanvale

South Derry Cup Final
Glen v Ballinascreen
South Derry Shield semi-finals
Magherafelt Bye
Ballymaguigan v Moneymore

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


