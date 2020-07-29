This week's fixtures in the Derry GAA club scene

Contact
This week's Derry GAA rixtures and results
There is another full programme of Derry GAA games on this week across football, camogie and hurling.
TUESDAY
U14 FC Round 2
Ballerin Bye
Lavey 5-14 Dungiven 1-8
Ballymaguigan 2-7 Castledawson 1-8
Lissan 1-11 Ballinascreen 1-11
WEDNESDAY
U18 Hurling Round 1
7.15
Lavey v Swatragh
Ballinascreen v Na Magha
Slaughtneil v Banagher
THURSDAY
U16 Football Round 2
7.15
Doire Colmcille Bye
Foreglen v Steelstown
Glenullin v Claudy
FRIDAY
JFC Round 1
7.30
Drum Bye
Craigbane v Magilligan (in Banagher)
Desertmartin v Moneymore (in Loup)
Rec Reserve Round 1
7.30
Loup Thirds
Glen Thirds v Thirds
U18 Hurling Round 1
7.30
Dungannon v Kevin Lynch's
SATURDAY
SFC Round 1
4.00 (Res 2.30)
Slaughtneil v Kilrea
Coleraine v Lavey
Swatragh v Dungiven
Ballinascreen v Claudy
Glen v Banagher
6.30 (Res 5.00)
Loup v Bellaghy (in Magherafelt)
IFC Round 1
2.00
Limavady v Glack (in Faughanvale)
4.00
Castledawson v Slaughtmanus
Greenlough v Ballymaguigan
Rec Reserve Round 1
4.00
Craigbane Res v Magherafelt Thirds
SUNDAY
U16 Hurling Round 1
12.00
Swatragh v Na Magha
Lavey v Ballinascreen
Slaughtneil v Banagher
Kevin Lynch's v Dungannon
SFC Round 1
4.00 (Res 2.30)
Magherafelt v Ballinderry
6.30 (Res 4.00)
Newbridge v Foreglen (in Glen)
IFC Round 1
2.00 (Res 12.30)
Glenullin v Steelstown (in Dungiven)
4.00
Faughanvale v Doire Trasna
Drumsurn w/o Lissan d/f
MONDAY
MFC Round 2
7.15
Greenlough v Ballinascreen
Bellaghy v Swatragh
St Patrick's v Faughanvale
Limavady v Dungiven
Claudy v Glen
Ballerin v Banagher
Newbridge v Coleraine
Kilrea v Slaughtneil
Lissan v Lavey
Desertmartin Bye
Magherafelt v St Michael's
Castledawson v Glenullin
Slaughtmanus v Steelstown
Craigbane v Doire Trasna
Moneymore v Loup
Ballinderry v Ballymaguigan
CAMOGIE
FRIDAY
Senior League
(7.00)
Lavey v Swatragh
Ballinascreen v Eglish
Bellaghy v Slaughtneil
Newbridge Bye
SATURDAY
Intermediate League
(Time TBC)
Ballinderry v Eoghan Rua
Swatragh Res v Banagher
Glenullin v Kilrea
Glen v Drumsurn
Lavey Res v Castledawson
Slaughtneil Res v Dungiven
SUNDAY
Junior League
(Time TBC)
Drum v Magherafelt
Slaughtneil Thirds v Na Magha
Ballerin v Greenlough
TUES, AUG 4
Senior League
(7.00)
Newbridge v Ballinascreen
Slaughtneil v Lavey
Bellaghy v Eglish
Swatragh Bye
LADIES FOOTBALL
THURSDAY
U16 Carnabhal na Peile
7.30
North Derry Cup semi-final
Claudy Bye
Steelstown v Ballerin
North Derry Shield semi-finals
Dungiven v Doire Colmcille
Limavady v Coleraine
South Derry Cup semi-final
Ballymaguigan Bye
Ballinascreen v Magherafelt
South Derry Shield semi-finals
Lavey v Glen
Desertmartin v Lissan
MONDAY
Senior Carnabhal na Peile
7.30
North Derry Cup semi-final
Craigbane Bye
Steelstown v Ballerin
North Derry Shield semi-finals
Claudy v Limavady
Coleraine v Faughanvale
South Derry Cup Final
Glen v Ballinascreen
South Derry Shield semi-finals
Magherafelt Bye
Ballymaguigan v Moneymore
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.