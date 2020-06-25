Derry Ladies committee unveil ‘Carnabhal na Péil 2020’

Ladies clubs across Derry are fired up and ready to get their names back on the scoreboards again, as the Ladies Board begin to unveil plans for the ‘Carnabhal na Péil 2020’.

It is a post lock-down warm-up competition with the main objective of preparing our girls for the 2020 Championship in a fun environment, while engaging in some healthy competition to ease everyone back into the game.

The newly concept will cater for age groups from U8 to Senior level.

Players from U14 to Seniors will commence at the end of July and U8 to U12 in September. Dates are yet to be confirmed.

All competition will be staged under ‘Covid-19 Guidelines on Safe Return to Gaelic Games’ and will be run in ‘North/South Derry’ format to avoid unnecessary travel, as our competition calendar slowly recommences.

The opening stages of the ‘Carnabhal na Péil 2020’ will be staged in a one day Blitz format, with teams divided into ‘regional groups within North/South Derry.

Blitz’s will be staged with two or three teams maximum, depending on regional numbers. The top team from each Blitz progressing to the North/South Cup and bottom teams progressing into the North/South Shield competition.

A Facebook Live Draw will take place after the Blitz rounds for all teams progressing into the knockout stages, where Derry LGFA will be delighted to crown our Carnabhal na Péil 2020 Champions.