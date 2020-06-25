Contact

Objections to the camogie board's decision to scrap the minor championship

Petition launched with over 1,800 signatures

Michael McMullan

An on line petition has been launched, objecting at the decision to scrap this year's minor championship.

"The 2020 Tesco All-Ireland Minor Championships which began in February have now been cancelled. Minor competitions will take place however on a provincial basis in 2020," read an extract from the Camogie Assocaition's Return to Play plans.

A petition, signed by 1,870, states that the decision is 'unfair' on minor players.

Derry won the Ulster title in February with a 2-7 to 1-3 win over Owenbeg, in freezing conditions, with goals from Aoife Doyle and Catriona Toner (1-0).

