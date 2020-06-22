Contact
Derry CCC hope to draw championship group pairings this week
Derry CCC are 'hoping' to make the draws for the various championships this week.
Last week, they released their 'Return to Play' plan, with an 'opt-in' approach, enabling clubs to step away from activity if they wish.
Friday was the deadline for adult competitions, with their indication on underage this Friday, June 26.
A Derry spokesperson indicated that draws are hoped to take place this week, but exact details have yet to be confirmed.
The adult championships are all in a group format, to start in early August with county finals, with the exception of hurling, to take place in late October. The hurling finals are planned for the weekend of September 19/20.
Last weekend, the GAA relaxed its own roadmap, allowing pitches to open on Wednesday for 'non-contact' adult training and underage from Saturday.
From Monday, June 29 – in the 26 counties – full contact training and challenge games are permitted. The GAA await clarification from the NI Executive for the six counties, including Derry.
Club games can be played from Friday, July 17. Derry CCC, while no indication was given either way, are not expected to change their championship dates.
The Ladies board are still in the planning stages and the camogie board have confirmed their fixtures, as outlined last week, will not change.
RELATED
- Ladies clubs have Wednesday deadline for 2020 season entries. More....
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.