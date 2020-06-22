Derry CCC hope to draw championship group pairings this week

Derry CCC are 'hoping' to make the draws for the various championships this week.

Last week, they released their 'Return to Play' plan, with an 'opt-in' approach, enabling clubs to step away from activity if they wish.

Friday was the deadline for adult competitions, with their indication on underage this Friday, June 26.

A Derry spokesperson indicated that draws are hoped to take place this week, but exact details have yet to be confirmed.

The adult championships are all in a group format, to start in early August with county finals, with the exception of hurling, to take place in late October. The hurling finals are planned for the weekend of September 19/20.

Last weekend, the GAA relaxed its own roadmap, allowing pitches to open on Wednesday for 'non-contact' adult training and underage from Saturday.

From Monday, June 29 – in the 26 counties – full contact training and challenge games are permitted. The GAA await clarification from the NI Executive for the six counties, including Derry.

Club games can be played from Friday, July 17. Derry CCC, while no indication was given either way, are not expected to change their championship dates.

The Ladies board are still in the planning stages and the camogie board have confirmed their fixtures, as outlined last week, will not change.

RELATED

- Ladies clubs have Wednesday deadline for 2020 season entries. More....