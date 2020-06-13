Derry ladies sound out clubs about a return to action

Derry Ladies County Board have asked clubs to complete a survey, seeking what participation, if any, they wish to have for the remainder of the season, when it recommences.

The committee met during the week and decided to make the 2020 league season, which began in February, as 'null and void', due to the need to get their championship fitted in during the 10 week period for games.

Clubs have been asked to submit their questionaire before the 5pm deadline on Wednesday, June 25.

There is a proposal for a new 'Carnabhal na Péil 2020' carnival of football to take place in a blitz format during August, from U14 to senior, in order to ease players back into action.

The same competition for U12 and younger is planned for September.

The championships, are also due to commence in September and run until, Sunday, October 11.

There will be a meeting of Ulster Ladies on Friday night to discuss the Ulster championships.

The proposal would see the Ulster senior, intermediate and junior championships begin on Sunday, September 20 and conclude with finals on October 11. It would be followed by an Ulster minor competition, starting in November.

The camogie board also met last year to discuss fixtures, but nothing has yet being released.

In terms of mens football and hurling, Derry CCC met last week to finalise plans for the championships.

It's understood that there will be no leagues, but all championships are set be run off in group format with placings deciding pairings for the knock-out stages.

All games need to be fitted into an 11-week window.