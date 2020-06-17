Participation rather than competition at underage in Derry

Contact
Derry CCC propose participatio rather than competition at underage level
Underage football and hurling football and hurling, will be played with an emphasis on participation, not competition, according to Derry's Return to Play proposals.
Competitions will be league based with a knock-out element in the latter stages including semi-finals and finals. In some instances, quarter-finals may be required.
“We would strongly encourage clubs to ensure players play at their own age grade first and give as
many of our players game time,” outlined a plan circulated to clubs at the weekend.
“This will be reflected in our regulations which will include the use of unlimited substitutions in every game.
There are plans to regionalise fixtures for the convenience of parents, who will have to transport their child to and from all games.
Games will be on a home and away basis with any knockout games being played at neutral venues.
The games begin on the dates outlined.
U14 football (8 rounds) – August 4
U16 football (7 rounds) – August 6
Minor football (7 rounds) – August 3
U14 hurling (5 rounds) – August 7
U16 hurling (5 rounds) – August 2
Minor hurling (5 rounds) – August 5
RELATED
- Wednesday deadline as Derry ladies board sound out clubs about a return to play. More...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.