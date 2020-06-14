Derry CCC confirm championship schedule

Derry CCC have opted for a group format across all their adult championships for 2020, guaranteeing all players at least four games as part of a new schedule.

It comes after the new-look dates forced the county, like others across Ireland, into a revamp.

All 16 senior football teams will be divided into four randomly drawn groups, guaranteeing them three games - home, away and neutral, for a knockout game.

Group games will commence on the weekend of August 8/9 and placings from the group will dictate pairings (1v4, 2v3) for the knock-out round set for 12/13 September, with the county final to fixed for the weekend of October 10/11.

The intermediate football championship will take the format of three groups of four, also randomly drawn. The top team in each group, and the best runner-up, will go straight to the quarter-finals, with the other eight teams playing off to populate the other four spots. The intermediate final is also planned for the weekend of October 10/11.

For the senior and intermediate football championships, the quarter and semi-finals will be based on an open draw, with an effort to avoid repeat pairings in the quarter finals.

The junior football championship will take the format of a group of five and a group of four, drawn at random. The top four in each group will make it through to the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals will be 1v4 and 2v3, with semi-finals an open draw ahead of a final, which will take place one week later, October 17/18.

In hurling, the eight teams will be drawn onto two groups based on the 2019 league placings, which will keep Slaughtneil and Kevin Lynch's apart.

The top four teams will play off in the semi-finals, with the beaten semi-finalists playing in the intermediate final. The other four teams from the groups will compete in the junior hurling championship.

The hurling championship begins first, on August 1/2 with the finals slotted in for September 20.

Teams can start training, under the GAA's return to action policy, on July 20 and Derry CCC must have all their championships complete within a tight 11-week window before the start of the inter-county season.

RELATED

- Ladies board sound out clubs. More...