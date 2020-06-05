Enda Lynn leads the Derry appearances' chart for the last 10 years

Greenlough's Enda Lynn has played more games in league and championship than any other player in the last 10 years.

In a study by the County Derry Post, from the appearances from John Brennan's first league game until Derry's 2020 defeat in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 130 players have represented Derry.

Of the total, 18 come from intermediate clubs, based on the clubs' championship gradings over the decade.

None come from the junior ranks, with Steelstown trio Eoghan Concannon, Neil Forester and Ben McCarron the only players from the city. McCarron has yet to feature in the championship, having made his league debut this season.

Here are the list of players who have played for Derry, in league and championship, since 2011.

(The format is League-C'ship-Total)

Enda Lynn 50-21-71

Mark Lynch 44-24-68

Chrissy McKaigue 43-24-67

Emmett McGuckin 40-19-59

James Kielt 39-18-57

Benny Heron 44-13-57

Conor McAtamney 38-18-56

Sean Leo McGoldrick 40-16-56

Ciaran McFaul 32-16-48

Thomas Mallon 32-12-44

Emmet Bradley 29-11-40

Aidan McAlynn 32-4-36

Dermot McBride 24-12-36

Karl McKaigue 20-14-34

Charlie Kielt 25-9-34

Brendan Rogers 16-17-33

Danny Heavron 21-11-32

Carlus McWilliams 26-5- 31

Cailean O'Boyle 20-10-30

Patsy Bradley 21-8-29

Gerard O'Kane 21-8-29

Kevin Johnston 21-7-28

Niall Holly 18-10-28

Mark Craig 24-2-26

Oisin Duffy 18-8-26

Eoin Bradley 15-10-25

Ryan Bell 14-11-25

Niall Keenan 19-6-25

Christopher Bradley 16-7-23

PJ McCloskey 18-5-23

Shane McGuigan 14-8-22

Padraig Cassidy 17-5-22

Niall Toner 16-6-22

Michael McEvoy 17-4-21

Barry McGoldrick 17-4-21

Neil Forester 13-8-21

Danny Tallon 15-3-18

Liam McGoldrick 9-9-18

Conor Doherty 14-3-17

Terence O'Brien 14-3-17

Conleith Gilligan 11-6-17

Michael Bateson 10-6-16

Paddy Bradley 13-3-16

Fergal Doherty 12-4-16

Brian McCallion 11-4-15

Ciaran McGoldrick 12-3-15

Michael Friel 8-6-14

Niall Loughlin 9-5-14

Padraig McGrogan 13-0-13

Eoin McNicholl 9-4-13

Ciaran Mullan 7-6-13

Declan Mullan 11-2-13

Ben McKinless 8-5-13

Gareth McKinless 8-5-13

Paddy Coney 7-5-12

Jason Rocks 9-3-12

Peter Hagan 11-1-12

Paul McNeill 8- 3-11

Gavin O'Neill 7-3-10

Marty Donaghy 6-4-10

Kevin McCloy 7-2-9

Jack Doherty 5-4-9

Joe Diver 3-6-9

Connor Nevin 6-3-9

Daniel McKinless 9-0-9

Danny Devlin 4-5-9

Conor McCluskey 8-0-8

Lee Kennedy 5-3-8

Eoghan Brown 3-5-8

Declan Brown 5-3-8

Sean F Quinn 4-3-7

Shane Heavron 5-2-7

Ruairi Mooney 5-2-7

Eoghan Concannon 4-3-7

Barry Gillis 5-1-6

Eamon McGill 6-0-6

John O'Kane 6-0-6

Conor Murphy 5-1-6

Enda Muldoon 2-4-6

Aaron Devlin 4-2-6

Collie Devlin 5-1-6

Michael McIver 5-1-6

Raymond Wilkinson 6-0-6

Odhran Lynch 5-0-5

Brian Óg McAlary 3-2-5

Eugene Scullion 4-1-5

Michael Conlan 4-1-5

Bliain Gormley 3-2-5

Brian Doyle 4-0-4

Shea Downey 4-0-4

Oisin Hegarty 4-0-4

Ryan Dougan 4-0-4

Kevin McGuckin 0-4-4

Ryan Scott 2-2-4

James Kearney 3-0-3

Ryan Ferris 3-0-3

Conor Mulholland 2-1-3

Declan Hughes 3-0-3

Johnny McCamley 1-2-3

Alex Doherty 3-0-3

Declan Cassidy 3-0-3

James Conway 3-0-3

Lee Moore 3-0-3

Aaron Kerrigan 3-0-3

Ryan Dillon 1-1-2

Patrick Kearney 2-0-2

Conor McGrogan 2-0-2

Michael Drumm 2-0-2

Oisin Duffin 2-0-2

Ronan Murphy 2-0-2

Oran Hartin 2-0-2

Danny Mulholland 0-1-1

Conor Kearns 1-0-1

Conor McLarnon 1-0-1

Gavin Mallon 1-0-1

Kevin O'Neill 1-0-1

Joe Morgan 1-0-1

Liam Morrow 1-0-1

Paul Morgan 1-0-1

Peter Cassidy 1-0-1

Colin Murray 1-0-1

Aaron Bradley 1-0-1

Barry Grant 1-0-1

Kieran Conway 1-0-1

Ben McCarron 1-0-1

Eoghan Duffy 1-0-1

Niall McFeely 1-0-1

Jordan Curran 1-0-1

Michael Sweeney 1-0-1

Sean Brady 1-0-1-

