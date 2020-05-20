Slaughtneil to feature on latest GAA webinar

Registration is now open for the GAA latest webinar, where Hurling Development Manager Martin Fogarty looks into the Slaughtneil's success story on all fronts.

The event, which takes place on Monday, May 25, at 8.00, will give an insight into club both in terms of their success and influence on the community.

The 'virtual round table' discussion will strive to portray that in sporting terms – 'Small Clubs can Dream Big'.

Guests will be hurling manager Michael McShane, camogie coach Dominic McKinley, camog Aoife Ní Chaiside and dual player Brendan Rogers.

Also on the evening will be an invited 'Guest Audience' who will further strive to gain an insight into the magic formula Slaughtneil have discovered.

