Michael McShane to stay on as Slaughtneil hurling manager

Michael McShane has been ratified as Slaughtneil's senior hurling manager for a sixth season, DerryNow can confirm.

The Ballycastle native led the current Ulster champions to five Derry and three Ulster titles.

Chairman Sean McGuigan confirmed that McShane had been rubber-stamped after a meeting on Wednesday night.

He will retain the same backroom team that includes Noel Brick, Alex 'Nander' Campbell, Bernard 'Bun' Cassidy, Barney and Patrick McEldowney.

The Emmet's lost All-Ireland semi-finals to Na Piarsaigh, as well as eventual All-Ireland champions Cuala and Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Speaking after their 2-24 to 2-19 defeat to the Kilkenny champions earlier this month, McShane still believed their was an All-Ireland in the squad.

“I’ve believed that from the day and hour I walked through the gates of Slaughtneil that ultimately the team could build towards winning an All-Ireland,” he said.

Their neighbours Swatragh have yet to confirm their hurling management team, after Eamon Hasson stepped down due to work commitments. Intermediate champions Banagher last week advertised for a new senior hurling manager.

On the football front, 2018 champions Coleraine have yet to confirmed if Sean McGoldrick and Sean McLaughlin will stay on.

Traditionally, they leave their appointments until the new year. The club has entered the Ulster league and it's understood both have been present at training with the squad in recent weeks.

If they stay on board, it would be Sean McGoldrick's 20th consecutive season in the post. In terms of managers chopping and changing every year, the highly respected double John McLaughlin Cup boss' loyalty has been unprecedented.

Moneymore appointed Cookstown duo Daire Cummings and Jason Quinn over the weekend, while Slaughtmanus, Drum and Ardmore have yet to appoint.

Derry senior footballer Chrissy McKaigue has decided to dip his toe into club management.

Slaughtneil's Kevin O'Neill has taken over at Desertmartin and McKaigue is to come on board as trainer. The duo managed Limavady school teams together in the past. Ciaran Higgins and Danny Murray complete the management team.

FOOTBALL

Ardmore: TBC.

Ballerin: Brian Deighan, Paul Robinson and Paul Doherty.

Ballinascreen: Liam Bradley, Ciaran McElroy, Jerome Bradley, Kevin Murray and Noel Brown.

Ballinderry: Niall Conway, James Conway and Mickey Conlan.

Ballymaguigan: Colin Letters and Andrew McCartney.

Banagher: Charlie O'Kane and Mark Quigley .

Bellaghy: John McKeever, Leo Meenan and Kieran Glackin

Castledawson: Niall Jackman, Ciaron Lavery and Noel McKenna.

Claudy: Emmett McKeever, Peter McDermott and Niall McGonigle.

Coleraine: TBC.

Craigbane: James McGrath and John Donaghy.

Desertmartin: Kevin O'Neill, Chrissy McKaigue, Ciaran Higgins and Danny Murray.

Doire Colmcille: Ciaran Quinn and Robby Doherty.

Doire Trasna: Eoghan Carlin and Gary Murray.

Dungiven: Stephen O'Neill, Noel Slane, Darrell O'Kane and Sean Owens.

Drum: TBC.

Drumsurn: Declan Toner, Seamus Mullan, Michael McGonigle and Martin Mullan.

Faughanvale: Joe Gray, Ryan King and Simon Green

Foreglen: Damian O’Connor Philip Muldoon, Marius Doherty, Jason Muldoon and Mark Hargan.

Glack: Willie Canning, Adrian McGilligan, Simon Doherty and Shane O'Connor.

Glen: Jude Donnelly, Stephen Murtagh, Paddy Murray, Stephen McGuckin, Mickey McKeefry and Ronan McKenna.

Glenullin: John Heaney, Paul McGowan and Dermot McNicholl.

Greenlough: Joe Cassidy, Sean Murtagh, Brian Laverty, Paul Downey and Fergal Scullion.

Kilrea: Declan Bradley, Eamon Quinn, Declan McAlary and Conleth Donnelly.

Lavey: Michael Hassan, Brian Scullion, Seamus Scullion, Mervin McMullan, Mark Hetherington and Gary Cushnahan.

Limavady: Dominic Woods.

Lissan: Kieran O'Kane and Karl Conlon.

Loup: Paddy Bradley, Kevin Brady, Simon McCloy, Shane McFlynn and Joe Devlin.

Magherafelt: Adrian Cush, James Slater and Paul Quinn.

Magilligan: Shane Kealey, Kevin Morrow and Eamon McLaughlin.

Moneymore: Daire Cummings and Jason Quinn.

Newbridge: Killian Conlan, Ryan McElhone, Sean McKenna and Stephen Lynch.

Slaughtmanus: TBC.

Slaughtneil: Paul Bradley, Gavin Devlin, Padríg Kelly and Seamus Bradley.

Steelstown: Eamon Gibson, Raymond Tracey, Gary Cunningham and Dermot McBride.

Swatragh: Enda McGinley.

HURLING:

Ballinascreen: Cathal McDaid, Hugh Pat Kelly, Danny McGrellis. Michael James Groogan and David McGurk.

Banagher: TBC.

Coleraine: Brendan McNicholl.

Kevin Lynch’s: Geoffrey McGonigle and Ronan McCloskey.

Lavey: Johnny McGarvey, Ben Dodds, Aidy McGill and Simon Wilson.

Na Magha: Dee Doherty and Tomás Lally.

Slaughtneil: Michael McShane, Alex Campbell, Noel Brick, Bernard Cassidy, Barney and Patrick McEldowney.

Swatragh: TBC.

