Derry hurlers cruise to home win over Warwickshire

Three goals from Odhran McKeever propelled Derry hurlers to a 4-22 to 2-7 win over Warwickshire at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Their third successive win puts John McEvoy's team top of the table, adding to wins over Down and London.

The Oakleafers' next game is on Sunday, March 1 against Roscommon in Athleague.

Elsewhere in division 2B this weekend, Kildare entertain Roscommon on Sunday, while Down face London in Ruislip.

More from Derry's win in next week's Derry News and County Derry Post

