Derry hurlers cruise to home win over Warwickshire

Contact
Odhrán McKeever's goals helped Derry to victory. (Pic: Tom Heaney)
Three goals from Odhran McKeever propelled Derry hurlers to a 4-22 to 2-7 win over Warwickshire at Celtic Park on Saturday.
Their third successive win puts John McEvoy's team top of the table, adding to wins over Down and London.
The Oakleafers' next game is on Sunday, March 1 against Roscommon in Athleague.
Elsewhere in division 2B this weekend, Kildare entertain Roscommon on Sunday, while Down face London in Ruislip.
More from Derry's win in next week's Derry News and County Derry Post
ALSO READ - Derry U20s miss the boat in Ulster clash in Belfast. Click here...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.