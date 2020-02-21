Wasteful Derry dumped out of U20 championship by Antrim

ULSTER U20 FC QUARTER-FINAL

Antrim.........1-9

Derry...........2-4

Derry kicked themselves out of the U20 championship against Antrim in blustery conditions at The Dub on Friday night.

Mickey Donnelly's charges trailed a slick home side, that included members of his Lurgan Hogan Cup winning team, 1-6 to 2-1 at the break, thanks to an inspired performance from Pat Shivers. The Cargin man was stationed at full-forward and the Saffrons made the breeze pay.

Conleth McShane finished to the Antrim net in the third minute, at the end of a move started by Ryan Scullion's kick-out to Alex Doherty.

Antrim replied four minutes later with with a solo effort from Adam Loughran, who powered his shot past Scullion after picking up a Shivers line ball.

Derry hit the net again in the 11th minute when Jude McAtamney bundled over the line after McShane had a shot saved by goalkeeper Luke Mulholland.

It was Derry's last score for a staggering 42 minutes and four Shivers points had Antrim two points up at the break.

The Oakleafers began the second half brightly but squandered 1-3 in the first ten minutes, include McShane's missed goal chance after a defence-splitting pass from Conleth McGuckin.

Derry continued to squander chance after chance and continued to carry the ball into a well-marshalled Antrim defence.

Antrim lost goalkeeper Mulholland to an injury and Derry failed to capitalise on his replacement Gary Murray's struggle kicking into the breeze.

In the closing stages, Jude McAtamney blazed over the bar with a goal at his mercy. Referee James Lewis, who didn't allow any free flowing play all evening, indicated six minutes of stoppage time, which extended into ten duo to further breaks in play.

Referee Lewis sent off James Diamond on a straight red card for an off the ball incident that saw Mark McAfee dismissed on a second booking.

An Alex Doherty free was all Derry could muster and Antrim held on for a deserved win.

ANTRIM: Luke Mulholland; James McDonnell, Jamie Lamont, Eamon Kelly; Peter King (0-1), Cormac McGettigan, Ronan Gribbin; Pat Shivers (0-5, 3f), Eoghan McMenamim; Adam Loughran (1-0), Dominic McEnhill (0-1), Conor Stewart; Aaron McNeilly; Peter Henvey (0-2), Rory Brolly.

SUBS: Seaan Elliott for R Brolly (46), Gary Murray for L Mulholland (INJ 52), Marc McAfee for D McEnhill (53), John Morgan for James McDonnnell (58).

YELLOW CARDS: P Shivers (13), R Brolly (39), M McAfee (60+4, 60+7).

RED CARD: M McAfee (60+7).

DERRY: Ryan Scullion; James Diamond, Tiarnán Walsh; Odhrán McLarnon; Eunan Mulholland, Iarlaith Donaghy, Aidan McCluskey; Kealan Friel, Conleth McShane (1-0); Niall Doyle, Fintan Bradley, Conleth McGuckin; Cormac Murphy; Jude McAtamney (1-2), Alex Doherty (0-1f).

SUBS: Paul Cassidy for C Murphy (38), Ben McCarron for F Bradley (38), Ciaran Doyle (0-1) for E Mulholland (48).

YELLOW CARDS: F Bradley (19), A McCluskey (42).

RED CARD: J Diamond (60+7).

REF: James Lewis (Fermanagh).

Extended coverage an reaction in Tuesday's County Derry Post.