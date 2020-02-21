Wasteful Derry dumped out of U20 championship by Antrim

Contact
Derry manager Mickey Donnelly. (Pic: Tom Heaney)
ULSTER U20 FC QUARTER-FINAL
Antrim.........1-9
Derry...........2-4
Derry kicked themselves out of the U20 championship against Antrim in blustery conditions at The Dub on Friday night.
Mickey Donnelly's charges trailed a slick home side, that included members of his Lurgan Hogan Cup winning team, 1-6 to 2-1 at the break, thanks to an inspired performance from Pat Shivers. The Cargin man was stationed at full-forward and the Saffrons made the breeze pay.
Conleth McShane finished to the Antrim net in the third minute, at the end of a move started by Ryan Scullion's kick-out to Alex Doherty.
Antrim replied four minutes later with with a solo effort from Adam Loughran, who powered his shot past Scullion after picking up a Shivers line ball.
Derry hit the net again in the 11th minute when Jude McAtamney bundled over the line after McShane had a shot saved by goalkeeper Luke Mulholland.
It was Derry's last score for a staggering 42 minutes and four Shivers points had Antrim two points up at the break.
The Oakleafers began the second half brightly but squandered 1-3 in the first ten minutes, include McShane's missed goal chance after a defence-splitting pass from Conleth McGuckin.
Derry continued to squander chance after chance and continued to carry the ball into a well-marshalled Antrim defence.
Antrim lost goalkeeper Mulholland to an injury and Derry failed to capitalise on his replacement Gary Murray's struggle kicking into the breeze.
In the closing stages, Jude McAtamney blazed over the bar with a goal at his mercy. Referee James Lewis, who didn't allow any free flowing play all evening, indicated six minutes of stoppage time, which extended into ten duo to further breaks in play.
Referee Lewis sent off James Diamond on a straight red card for an off the ball incident that saw Mark McAfee dismissed on a second booking.
An Alex Doherty free was all Derry could muster and Antrim held on for a deserved win.
ANTRIM: Luke Mulholland; James McDonnell, Jamie Lamont, Eamon Kelly; Peter King (0-1), Cormac McGettigan, Ronan Gribbin; Pat Shivers (0-5, 3f), Eoghan McMenamim; Adam Loughran (1-0), Dominic McEnhill (0-1), Conor Stewart; Aaron McNeilly; Peter Henvey (0-2), Rory Brolly.
SUBS: Seaan Elliott for R Brolly (46), Gary Murray for L Mulholland (INJ 52), Marc McAfee for D McEnhill (53), John Morgan for James McDonnnell (58).
YELLOW CARDS: P Shivers (13), R Brolly (39), M McAfee (60+4, 60+7).
RED CARD: M McAfee (60+7).
DERRY: Ryan Scullion; James Diamond, Tiarnán Walsh; Odhrán McLarnon; Eunan Mulholland, Iarlaith Donaghy, Aidan McCluskey; Kealan Friel, Conleth McShane (1-0); Niall Doyle, Fintan Bradley, Conleth McGuckin; Cormac Murphy; Jude McAtamney (1-2), Alex Doherty (0-1f).
SUBS: Paul Cassidy for C Murphy (38), Ben McCarron for F Bradley (38), Ciaran Doyle (0-1) for E Mulholland (48).
YELLOW CARDS: F Bradley (19), A McCluskey (42).
RED CARD: J Diamond (60+7).
REF: James Lewis (Fermanagh).
Extended coverage an reaction in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Wirefox Development Director, Joanne McBurney (far left), with Gareth Howell, Director, Savills, Ian Duddy, Director of Business Space at Colliers International, Heron Bros Construction Director Karl
Some of the young people taking part the Child Friendly Cities and Communities (CFC) Youth Discovery Day at the Guildhall.
Derry and Strabane Move More Co-ordinator Sean Hargan taking part in the walk through Roe Valley Country Park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.