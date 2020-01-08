Three Derry players names in Ulster Schools' All-Stars

Contact
Three Derry players were named in the Ulster Schools' All-Star hurling and football teams.
Loreto College and Coleraine's Leo Passmore was selected as the hurling goalkeeper for the second successive year, capping off a fine run of form that also saw him pick up back to back Celtic Challenge titles with Derry.
St Pius were represented in the football selection with Newbridge's Conor McAteer listed in the forwards. He broke into the club's senior team as they gained promotion back to the top flight.
The third was Ethan Doherty of Glen and St Patrick's Maghera, who played at wing back during the club's run to a first ever senior championship final.
Hurling All Stars
1. Leo Passmore - Loreto Coleraine
2. Owen May - St Mary’s Belfast
3. Fionn Devlin - St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon
4. Conall McGlynn - Cross & Passion Ballycastle
5. Daniel Churchill - St Mary’s Belfast
6. Caolán McKernan - St Mary’s Belfast
7. Rory McCloskey - St Louis, Ballymena
8. John McAlister - Cross & Passion Ballycastle
9. Seamus McAuley - Cross & Passion Ballycastle
10. Sean Campbell – Abbey CBS Newry
11. Ronan McAteer – St Killian’s Garron Tower
12. Michael O’Boyle - Cross & Passion Ballycastle
13. Sean Hughes - Our Lady’s & St Patrick’s Knock
14. Cain Ferguson - St Ronan’s Lurgan
15. James Clarke - Our Lady’s & St Patrick’s Knock
Football All Stars
1. Oran Grimes (Omagh CBS)
2. Cormac Quinn (St Ciaran’s Ballygawley)
3. Lennox Camara (St Patrick’s Armagh)
4. Redmond French (St Colman’s Newry)
5. Josh Largo-Elis (St Michael’s Enniskillen)
6. Oisin Brady (St Patrick’s Cavan)
7. Aidan Harney (St Patrick’s Armagh)
8. Odhrán Robinson (St Ciaran’s Ballygawley)
9. Rory O’Donnell (Loreto Community School Milford)
10. John McGovern (Abbey CBS)
11. Ethan Doherty (St Patrick’s Maghera)
12. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s Letterkenny)
13. James McCormack (St Ronan’s Lurgan)
14. Daniel Fullerton (Omagh CBS)
15. Conor McAteer (St Pius X Magherafelt)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.