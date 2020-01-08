Three Derry players names in Ulster Schools' All-Stars

Three Derry players were named in the Ulster Schools' All-Star hurling and football teams.

Loreto College and Coleraine's Leo Passmore was selected as the hurling goalkeeper for the second successive year, capping off a fine run of form that also saw him pick up back to back Celtic Challenge titles with Derry.

St Pius were represented in the football selection with Newbridge's Conor McAteer listed in the forwards. He broke into the club's senior team as they gained promotion back to the top flight.

The third was Ethan Doherty of Glen and St Patrick's Maghera, who played at wing back during the club's run to a first ever senior championship final.

Hurling All Stars

1. Leo Passmore - Loreto Coleraine

2. Owen May - St Mary’s Belfast

3. Fionn Devlin - St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon

4. Conall McGlynn - Cross & Passion Ballycastle

5. Daniel Churchill - St Mary’s Belfast

6. Caolán McKernan - St Mary’s Belfast

7. Rory McCloskey - St Louis, Ballymena

8. John McAlister - Cross & Passion Ballycastle

9. Seamus McAuley - Cross & Passion Ballycastle

10. Sean Campbell – Abbey CBS Newry

11. Ronan McAteer – St Killian’s Garron Tower

12. Michael O’Boyle - Cross & Passion Ballycastle

13. Sean Hughes - Our Lady’s & St Patrick’s Knock

14. Cain Ferguson - St Ronan’s Lurgan

15. James Clarke - Our Lady’s & St Patrick’s Knock

Football All Stars

1. Oran Grimes (Omagh CBS)

2. Cormac Quinn (St Ciaran’s Ballygawley)

3. Lennox Camara (St Patrick’s Armagh)

4. Redmond French (St Colman’s Newry)

5. Josh Largo-Elis (St Michael’s Enniskillen)

6. Oisin Brady (St Patrick’s Cavan)

7. Aidan Harney (St Patrick’s Armagh)

8. Odhrán Robinson (St Ciaran’s Ballygawley)

9. Rory O’Donnell (Loreto Community School Milford)

10. John McGovern (Abbey CBS)

11. Ethan Doherty (St Patrick’s Maghera)

12. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s Letterkenny)

13. James McCormack (St Ronan’s Lurgan)

14. Daniel Fullerton (Omagh CBS)

15. Conor McAteer (St Pius X Magherafelt)