Magee camogs set for league showdown

The camogs of Magee College in Derry have made it through to a first ever final next week against Galway/Mayo IT in the Higher Education Division 4 league final.

The game will take place on Tuesday (7.30) at Sligo IT.

The Derry girls, under the management of Down man Ryan Harrison and Brian Gallagher of Donegal, have a 100 percent record.

Group wins over UU Coleraine (6-15 to 3-6) and Marino FE (4-12 to 1-5) set them up for a semi-final spot with Coleraine.

GMIT won their semi-final comprehensively against Mary Immaculate Thurles and boast all-star goalkeeper Sarah Healey in their team.

Squad:

Aoife Caldwell, Sarsfields, Antrim

Sorcha Higgins, Glen, Derry

Andrea Shepherd, Na Magha, Derry

Ellie McKenna, Clan Na Gael , Armagh

Niamh Gallagher, Glen, Derry

Finola Quigg, Ballerin, Derry

Louise McKillop, Loughgiel, Antrim

Anna O’Neill, Granemore, Armagh

Michaela Doyle, Derrymacash, Armagh

Niamh Reilly (Capt.), Crosserlough, Cavan

Brooke Scullion, Bellaghy, Derry

Rhiannon Farren, Banagher, Derry

Niamh Downey, Mullaghbawn, Armagh

Caoimhe Magee, Moy, Tyrone

Collette Cassidy, St Patrick's, Donagh, Fermanagh

Blaithin Haberlin, St Bridgit's Armagh

Clare Conway, Loughmacrory, Tyrone

Lisa Toal, St Bridgit's, Armagh,

Sarah Malone, Aghaderg, Down

Anna Kearney, Ballyholland Harps, Down

Roisin Murphy, Mullaghbawn, Armagh

Shannon Duffy, Derrynoose, Armagh

Maria Ryan, Liatriom Fontenoys, Down

Niamh McDonald, Bryansford, Down

Caoimhe McWilliams, Na Magha, Derry

Coaches:

Ryan Harrison - Ballela, Down

Brian Gallagher - Naomh Columba, Donegal