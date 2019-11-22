Contact

Magee camogs set for league showdown

Derry girls face Galway/Mayo IT in Tuesday's final

Magee Collge camogie team

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The camogs of Magee College in Derry have made it through to a first ever final next week against Galway/Mayo IT in the Higher Education Division 4 league final.

The game will take place on Tuesday (7.30) at Sligo IT.

The Derry girls, under the management of Down man Ryan Harrison and Brian Gallagher of Donegal, have a 100 percent record. 

Group wins over UU Coleraine (6-15 to 3-6) and Marino FE (4-12 to 1-5) set them up for a semi-final spot with Coleraine.

GMIT won their semi-final comprehensively against Mary Immaculate Thurles and boast all-star goalkeeper Sarah Healey in their team.

Follow UUSU Sport on Twitter (@uususport) for live updates from the game Tuesday night.

Squad:
Aoife Caldwell, Sarsfields, Antrim
Sorcha Higgins, Glen, Derry
Andrea Shepherd, Na Magha, Derry
Ellie McKenna, Clan Na Gael , Armagh
Niamh Gallagher, Glen, Derry
Finola Quigg, Ballerin, Derry
Louise McKillop, Loughgiel, Antrim
Anna O’Neill, Granemore, Armagh
Michaela Doyle, Derrymacash, Armagh
Niamh Reilly (Capt.), Crosserlough, Cavan
Brooke Scullion, Bellaghy, Derry
Rhiannon Farren, Banagher, Derry
Niamh Downey, Mullaghbawn, Armagh
Caoimhe Magee, Moy, Tyrone
Collette Cassidy, St Patrick's, Donagh, Fermanagh
Blaithin Haberlin, St Bridgit's Armagh
Clare Conway, Loughmacrory, Tyrone
Lisa Toal, St Bridgit's, Armagh,
Sarah Malone, Aghaderg, Down
Anna Kearney, Ballyholland Harps, Down
Roisin Murphy, Mullaghbawn, Armagh
Shannon Duffy, Derrynoose, Armagh
Maria Ryan, Liatriom Fontenoys, Down
Niamh McDonald, Bryansford, Down
Caoimhe McWilliams, Na Magha, Derry

Coaches:
Ryan Harrison - Ballela, Down
Brian Gallagher - Naomh Columba, Donegal

