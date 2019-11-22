St Pius Magherafelt undone by Monaghan's eye for goal

Contact
RANNAFAST SHIELD FINAL (U16.5 'A' FOOTBALL)
St Macartan’s College 4-9
St Pius X Magherafelt 0-9
St Pius left themselves with too much to do in the second-half of this Rannfast Shield final at a blustery Garvaghy.
The Magherafelt school's stock is rising and last season they pushed Dean Maguirc all the way in the Rafferty Cup, Grade 'B', final. And on the back of recent titles in the younger ranks the future is looking bright. On top of that, their McLarnon squad have won both their opening group games.
In this decider, St Macartan’s had the elements at their back and led 2-8 to 0-2 ahead by half-time. Aidan McKenna scored both their goals and was always a danger while Ruairi Treanor, Sean Treanor, Michael Hamill, Mark McPhillips and Dylan O’Reilly shone for the Sem.
In the third quarter, a sterling comeback – led by Michael Forbes, Mark Doherty, Ethan Johnstone, Shea McAteer and Finn Glavin – saw them claw the deficit back to six points.
Top-scorer Doherty and Forbes kept them in touch with scores but when Mark McPhillips hit St Pius on the break for a third Monaghan goal, the game turned once again and Michael Hamill's late strike to the net put the icing on the cake for St Macartan's.
SCORERS:
St Macartan’s: Aidan McKenna (2-1), Michael Hamill (1-2), Mark McPhillips (1-1), James McElwain, Sean Treanor, Andrew McCaughey, Dylan O’Reilly and Dara McKenna (0-1 each).
St Pius X: Mark Doherty (0-4, 3f), Michael Forbes (0-3), Michael McKay and Cormac Bateson (0-1 each)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry tenor, George, Hutton, the headline act at a “Night of Celebration and Son” being held in the Ulster Hall in February
Paul Bradley and Paddy Bradley have been appoint to management posts ahead of the 2020 season. (Pics: Mary K Burke/Adrian Donohue)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.