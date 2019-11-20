Derry face preliminary round clash in both U20 and minor championships

Contact
New Derry minor manager Martin Boyle will face Cavan in his first championship after the Oakleafers were drawn to face the Breffni county at a meeting of Ulster CCC on Tuesday night.
The U20 draw was also made and Derry were pulled out to meet Fermanagh in a repeat of last season's semi-final.
Mickey Donnelly is back in charge of Derry after winning the title in 2017 and losing last year's decider.
The U20 championship has been moved back to the earlier slot in February after two seasons where it overlapped with the senior championship.
It could prevent players from the MacRory and McLarnon Cup teams from featuring as it is during their knock-out season but it will free up time later in the season as county CCC officers juggle their programme of games.
U20 Championship
Round 1 - Saturday 8 February
Derry v Fermanagh
Quarter Finals - Saturday 15 February
(1) Cavan v Down
(2) Donegal v Monaghan
(3) Armagh v Tyrone
(4) Antrim v Prelim winner
Semi Finals - Friday 28/ Saturday 29 February
1 v 2
3 v 4
Final - Saturday 7 / Sunday 8 March
Ulster Minor Football Championship
Preliminary Round - Saturday 18 April
Derry v Cavan
Round 1 - Saturday 25 April
Fermanagh v Antrim
Donegal v Down
Monaghan v Armagh
Tyrone v Prelim winner
Qualifier Round 1 - Saturday, May 2
Round 2 / Qualifier Round 2 - Saturday 9 / Sunday 10 May
Qualifier Round 3 - Saturday 16 / Sunday 17 May
Semi-Finals - Friday 19 – Sunday 21 June
Final - Saturday 4 / Sunday 5 July
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Project Team at Ghlór Dhún Geimhin at the official opening of their newly refurbished premises, joined by Mark Browne, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Executive Office, and Caoimhín Mac Giollamhín
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.