Ulster GAA continue search for 'Coach of the Year'

Ashelene Groogan receiving her award in 2016
The nominations’ deadline for the Coach of the Year ends next week, as Ulster GAA – in conjunction with Translink - begin the search for this year’s winner.
Ballinascreen’s Ashelene Groogan has held the title in recent seasons, with her club getting a free kit and free transport.
Nominations can be made by logging on to the website before 12noon on Wednesday, November 6.
Now in its third year, the initiative celebrates the work carried out by volunteer club coaches and managers across the province, recognising their outstanding contribution to Gaelic games and local communities here.
The awards are free to enter and club coaches from across every code and level in Ulster are eligible.
Following public nominations, a panel of experts including Paddy Tally and Irish News Sports Columnist, Neil Loughran will select one finalist from each county to go forward to a public vote.
The overall winner will be announced at the Ulster Football Senior Club Championship Final and will receive a specially commissioned kit for themselves, and free coach travel for their team, courtesy of Translink.
Putting the final touches to the costumes. From left, Joan Ferry, Cathy Warwick, Sandra Gallagher and Carolyn Rutherford.
Trinity House manager Jane Bellingham with Activity Co-ordinator, Donna Kelso and Norma Lockington with Seamus McGoran, CEO, South Eastern Healthcare Trust, Stephen Patton and Doreen Muskett, MBE.
