Me & You by Jennifer Griffiths - Your precious baby bump . . . love and learning

This little article is for all those who are due to have a baby (or babies) within the next nine months.

I wrote it a few years ago but you weren’t pregnant then (and if you were, I bet you have forgotten these little facts), so feet up, cup of tea in hand and a biscuit ready too…

Did you know, even when your baby is in your womb you can still begin to bond through touch?

Gently touching and stroking your baby helps you to bond together and shows them you love them. Research shows 'that the maternal touch of the abdomen is a powerful stimulus producing a range of foetal behavioural responses.'

This first precious touch between you both helps build the loving bond you will share forever.



Touch and stroke your precious baby bump to show your love.

Many people think learning language does not begin till baby is born but research has shown that by the third trimester of your pregnancy your baby can recognise your voice.

Baby is learning our language and how we talk (our rhythm and pitch etc) and most importantly about the characteristics of your voice – this helps baby to recognise you after birth.

Amazingly, studies have even shown that your baby can recognise the pattern in your language, preferring this to one they have not heard before – baby has already begun their language learning journey.

So talk to bump throughout the day and know she is listening to what you say.

Wow, did you know if you sing a particular nursery rhymes to your bump once they arrive in the world they will become more attentive if you sing this same rhyme to them?

This is because by the third trimester of your pregnancy your baby in the womb has developed a very good sense of hearing.

This ‘learning to hear’ journey began in the very early days of your pregnancy as your baby enjoys living in your auditory home – your womb. Baby can hear your heart beat, your breathing and even your snoring.

As baby reaches 25 – 26 weeks they can begin to hear and by 26 – 30 weeks will begin to respond to the noises they like and don’t like.

Did you know your baby’s heart rate slows in the womb on hearing their mothers voice? This suggests your voice has a calming effect. They also show more brain activity in the womb when listening to speech so don’t forget to let Dad talk too.

Singing rhymes with bump every day helps him listen and learn

So, enjoy this precious pregnancy time as you talk, sing and touch your precious baby bump – you really are helping to develop that precious loving bond between you both and helping to give your baby the very best start .

Written by, on Facebook, Me & You @meandyoubyjenni to support the Greater Shantallow Talking To Our Babies, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership. Telephone 028 71358787 / Facebook; Talking To Our Babies / www.shantallow.net