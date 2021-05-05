New book takes a funny look at the 'Loughshore lingo'

A new book that takes a light-hearted look at the stories and dialect of County Derry's Loughshore region has just been released.

'Loughshore Lingo', by poet and writer Antán Ó Dála an Rí, contains more than 900 alphabetical entries documenting the unique phrases and sayings of Lough Neagh's western shores.

A series of 21 local stories are also included in the book, which gives a flavour of the area's native wit and ability to find humour in all situations.

Originally from Killetra, near The Loup, Ó Dála an Rí said the book is a unique linguistic record.

“This essential book will be a godsend for anyone intending to visit this famed region, just a good stretch a the legs from the City of Derry,” he said.

“It may also cause those from the area covered to scratch their heads in disbelief at the way they speak to one another, but carry on regardless with a wry smile.

“In a world of increasing homogenization, Loughshore Lingo will stand as a valuable and detailed record of the lingual idiosyncrasies to be found in one small part of Ulster.

“It might also make you laugh until you cry, and hiccup until you eventually pass out.”

Ballinderry is one of the Loughshore villages on which the book centres.

The following is an extract from one of the books many tales; 'A Toast to Eternal Rest'.

“Two local wags were carefully navigating their way home after closing time having enjoyed the free-flowing hospitality of a neighbouring licensed premises,” it reads.

“With a thirst for more drink upon them, they approached the darkened form of the parish pub, above which resided the sleeping proprietor and his family.

“After throwing stones at his bedroom window, the two managed to waken the weary innkeeper.

“We just wanted to tell you that poor John James has gone to his rest,' they exclaimed with grief-laden voices.

“The landlord expressed shock and dismay at such a turn of events and immediately rushed downstairs, whereupon he admitted the messengers and set them up a whiskey each.

“After a few respectable minutes of quiet reflection the pub owner decided to tackle the elephant in the room.

“So, when did John James die?' he tenderly enquired.

“Die?,' said one, 'We never said he was dead, only that he'd gone to his rest. He went to bed about an hour ago'.

“They didn't get to finish their drinks.”

'Loughshore Lingo' is available to purchase on eBay, Facebook Marketplace and via the online shop of Rebel Voice magazine, priced at £9.99.