Wildlife sanctuary on the Derry/Donegal border now has its own range of teddy bears

Some of Ireland's extinct animals are reintroduced to their former natural habitat

Breathing new life into Ireland's lost wildlife - Wild Ireland to open its doors this Friday

One of the teddy bears now on sale to support the work of Wild Ireland.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A wildlife sanctuary close to the Derry/Donegal border has brought out its own range of teddy bears.

Built on a 23-acre site at Dundrain, Burnfoot, Wild Ireland is a unique wild animal sanctuary located close to Burnfoot.

Located in an ancient Celtic rainforest, Wild Ireland offers sanctuary too many animals which have been exploited and abused in circuses, roadside zoos, illegal pet trade and laboratories.

The project offers sanctuary too many animals which have been persecuted and hunted into extinction on this Island such as brown bears, wolves, lynx and wild boar.

The sanctuary was recently the focus of a documentary series on RTE.

Wild Ireland now have a range of animal teddies replicating inhabitants of the sanctuary.

All the money raised will be used to support the work of the sanctuary.

You can see the range of teddy bears here - https://buydonegal.ie/portfolio-items/wild-ireland/

