The pioneering Derry group which has been providing a 'safe space' for men over the past 26 years

Men's Action Network (MAN) was established in 1994 through the efforts of a group of local men seeking to provide a safe space for men to find support with the crisis's and life issues they were experiencing.

Since then, MAN has proactively supported and promoted the health and well-being of men in the North West of Ireland and have now digitally expanded that support throughout the whole of Northern Ireland and beyond to offer advice, counselling and support across a range of issues such as men's health and well-being, education and promotion.

A MAN spokesperson said: “We facilitate communication between men on issues relating to their health, well-being and changing role in society and seek to create new services to meet their current emotional, physical and mental health.

“We offer preventive support as well as active response to men experiencing crisis, and provide information on issues relating directly to men's health and well- being.

“We promote the holistic well-being of society through the participation of men in self- help groups which foster respect for both men and women equally and work in conjunction with women's organisations and other relevant groups towards mutual understanding, social inclusion and equality.”

Since 1994 and even throughout this current COVID crisis MAN has remained accessible to new and existing service users.

“As our services have moved online we have purchased secure digital platforms and our staff have engaged in certified training to safely carry out telephone and online counselling.

“MAN exist to support men to find healing and contentment within themselves in order to live a fuller healthier life.

“This life enhancement doesn’t only benefit themselves, but also the lives of their families and the loved ones in which they share their life.”